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The Rock's Viral 'Moana' Wig Reveal Sparks Hilarious Hysteria

The People’s WIG! Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Causes Coiffure Commotion Over Easy, Breezy ‘Moana’ Man-Unit, Shatters Social Media With Shake-N-Go Shenanigans

Must-see reactions to The Rock's viral wig reveal in Disney's upcoming live-action 'Moana' remake

Published on March 24, 2026
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The People’s WIG!

Moana asset
Source: Disney

Social media is buzzing over Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson‘s not-sure-if-serious wig reveal in the newly released trailer for Disney’s live-action Moana remake opening in theaters this summer.

In the now-viral first look, The Rock (who’s reprising his role as lovable demigod Maui) can be seen wearing an easy, breezy wig unit that mayyybe could’ve used a little more zhoosing during the filming of the soon-to-be smash hit .

Check it out below:

Naturally, social media had jokes about the with hilarious hysteria over the wig

Interestingly, there was serious thought put into the wig that needed ‘real lift to it,’ according to director Thomas Kail (Hamilton).

“We knew that it had to be something that could have real lift to it,” said Kail in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, per DEADLINE, about Johnson’s wig.

“Because you’re doing this on the water, ‘what does it look like wet?’ is a real conversation when you’re making Moana. That one weighs seven pounds more with all the water in it for all those hours a day.”

Outfitted in a bodysuit designed by Oscar-winning makeup artist Joel Harlow, Johnson revealed the challenges of reprising his role as Maui, but in real life.

“The thing that became a challenge, that I had to work through very quickly, that I didn’t anticipate was the prosthetics and the hair and then the body. That is an additional 40 pounds on you,” Johnson told EW.

“There’s a freedom when you perform, whether it’s as an actor or singing. So that was an adjustment on how to actually work my emotions through the 40 pounds of prosthetics and hair and body that I had on me.”

Joining Johnson in the soon-to-be smash is Catherine Lagaʻaia as starry-eyed wayfarer Moana, John Tui as Moana’s no-nonsense father, Chief Tui, Frankie Adams as Moana’s playful and strong-willed mother, Sina, and Rena Owen as Moana’s revered Gramma Tala.

Whether Disney will quietly tweak the wig remains to be seen but we expect the film to dominate the box office like 2016 classic Moana and 2024 sequel Moana 2.

What was your reaction to the Rock’s wig unit? Will you be seated for Moana on July 10, 2026? Tell us down below and peep the on the hilarious hysteria over The Rock’s viral wig on the flip.

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