Close
Celebrity

Medical Examiner Rules Da'Quain Johnson Death Homicide

Da’Quain Johnson: Grand Rapids Medical Examiner Rules Death Homicide, Grand Rapids Police Report Handgun Found

Published on March 24, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Police claimed the victim was armed, but evidence suggests he posed no immediate threat when fatally shot.
  • Repeated police killings of Black people highlight a system that treats their lives as disposable.
  • Families are left grieving not just the death, but the lack of accountability and justice in these cases.
US-POLICE-SHOOTING-RACISM-PROTEST
Source: MUSTAFA HUSSAIN / Getty

BOSSIP previously reported on the killing of Da’Quain Johnson in Grand Rapids, Mich., yet another devastating, exhausting reminder of how routine police violence against Black people has become—and how often the official story strains credibility while families are left demanding basic truth.

According to reporting from FOX 17, Johnson’s death has now officially been ruled a homicide, a classification that underscores what his family and community have been saying from the beginning: this was not some unavoidable tragedy—it was a life taken by police. The 32-year-old father of three died after being shot by a Grand Rapids police officer following a chase and confrontation in February.

The details are as disturbing as they are familiar. Police claimed Johnson was armed and dangerous, yet video and witness accounts have raised serious questions about whether he posed any immediate threat at the moment he was shot. Johnson had been chased while riding a bicycle, brought down with the help of a K-9 unit, and was on the ground during the struggle when an officer fired the fatal shots.

Let that sink in: a man on the ground, already being subdued by a police dog, still ends up dead.

A Michigan State Police report obtained by FOX 17 adds more detail—but not more clarity or comfort. The report confirms officers believed Johnson had a gun and later recovered a loaded firearm at the scene. But belief is not the same as imminent danger, and possession alone does not justify lethal force—especially when someone is already pinned down. The report outlines a chaotic encounter, yet like so many of these cases, it ultimately leans on officer perception rather than indisputable evidence of threat.

And that’s where the frustration boils over.

Because we’ve seen this pattern before—over and over again. A Black man is killed. Police say they “feared for their lives.” Evidence trickles out slowly. Contradictions emerge. And still, accountability feels elusive. Even in this case, the prosecutor has acknowledged needing more information before making a decision, dragging out a process that families know all too well.

Meanwhile, Johnson’s family is left grieving not just his death, but the way he died—reportedly shot multiple times while down.

This isn’t just about one shooting. It’s about a system where Black lives continue to be treated as disposable in moments where restraint should be the priority, not bullets. It’s about the exhausting repetition of watching video after video that seems to contradict official narratives. And it’s about the unbearable reality that even when a death is ruled a homicide, justice is never guaranteed.

At some point, the question stops being what happened—and becomes why it keeps happening.

SEE ALSO

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Bossip

    You May Also Like

    JAŸ-Z in GQ magazine

    JAŸ-Z Covers April 2026 Issue Of 'GQ' Magazine — "2026 Is All Offense"

    Hip-Hop Wired
    TikTok Clubhouse Superbowl Activation

    Cardi B Brings Grow-Good Beauty Home With A Bronx Pop-Up That Celebrates Beauty Supply Culture

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
    Cardi B Little Miss Drama Tour - Los Angeles

    Cardi B Tackles Inbox Anxiety With Yahoo's New AI-Powered Planning Tool

    Global Grind
    Sea Salt SoulFull Sunday Gospel Brunch

    'Ain't Buying It!' — Are 'RHOA' Star Marlo Hampton And Tyler Perry Dating? Viral Photos Have Fans Confused

    MadameNoire
    Latest Stories
    Nicki Minaj x Cardi B
    Celebrity  |  imannmilner

    Maga Money: Tasha K Thanks Nicki Minaj For ‘Generous’ GoFundMe Donation Amid Bankruptcy & $3M Cardi B Defamation Settlement

    Comment
    Latto x 21 Savage
    Seen on the Scene  |  lexdirects

    Latto & 21 Savage Seemingly Send Out Baby Shower Invites, Big Mama Causes Courtside Commotion At Atlanta Hawks Game

    Comment
    Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker attend 9th Annual Culture Creators Awards Brunch
    Divorces  |  imannmilner

    Stay Schemin’: Kandi Burruss Shuts Down $2M Divorce Settlement And Child Custody Rumors, ‘Please Stop’

    Comment
    2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci Arrivals
    18 Items
    Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

    Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 136

    Comment
    21 Savage and Latto
    Celebrity  |  lizsmith23

    Big Mama Madness: Latto’s Bump Pic & A Surprising Like From 21 Savage’s Alleged Baby Mama Send Fans Into Frenzy

    Comment

    Bossip

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close