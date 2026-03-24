Dearest Gentle Reader…‘Bridgerton’ Season 5 Shakes The Ton With Its First Queer Courtship Centered On Michaela & Francesca

Source: Courtesy / Netflix

“Dearest gentle reader…” Bridgerton continues to shake up the romance genre and the ton alike as season 5 is already making headlines. This time, the hit Netflix series centers on female leads longing for one another, marking it the first fully fleshed-out queer love story on the series.

According to a Netflix press release, Season 5 will spotlight Francesca Bridgerton—played by Hannah Dodd—as she navigates love, loss, and unexpected new feelings. After the death of her husband, John Stirling, Francesca reenters society with a practical mindset, focused more on stability than romance. But things take a turn when Michaela Stirling, John’s cousin—portrayed by (BOSSIP Bubbling Black Actress) Masali Baduza—enters the picture and changes everything.

Source: Courtesy / Netflix

The upcoming season leans into emotional complexity, with Francesca caught between what she thinks she should do and what her heart is pulling her toward. Michaela is described as both charming and vulnerable, bringing a new layer of depth to the story as she navigates her connection to Francesca and her late cousin’s legacy. Watchers saw the undeniable chemistry between the two brewing in the last season that culminated with Michaela running away from not just Francesca, but her feelings.

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The shift marks a major evolution for the series, which has built its global success on sweeping heterosexual romances since its 2020 debut under Shonda Rhimes’ Shondaland banner. The franchise has consistently dominated streaming charts, with each season landing among Netflix’s most popular titles and expanding into a full-blown cultural phenomenon with live experiences, fashion collaborations, and a loyal global fan base.

Source: Courtesy / Netflix

Now, season 5 steps into new territory by exploring a same-sex romance within the Regency-era world. The storyline is inspired by Julia Quinn’s novel When He Was Wicked, but introduces a gender-swapped twist that reimagines the original love interest. It is a move that reflects the show’s ongoing commitment to modern storytelling within a historical setting.

Netflix reports that production is currently underway in London, with eight episodes planned for the season. While an official premiere date has not yet been announced, expectations point toward a return in the next couple of years as the series continues its every-other-year release pattern.

Source: Courtesy / Netflix

For fans who have followed the Bridgerton journey from ballrooms to heartbreak and back again, season 5 promises something different. It is not just about finding love, but about redefining it. And Bridgerton has shown fans that the rules of romance are always meant to be rewritten.

Are you ready for season 5?

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