Copious Cackle-Causing Comedian Karlous Miller Talks The ’85 South Show’ & ‘We Them Ones’ Comedy Tour—‘This Is Literally Like A Party’ [Exclusive]

Karlous Miller's lifelong passion for comedy has evolved into a full-blown copious cackle-causing career.

The 85 South Show starring him, Chico Bean and DC Young Fly has taken the comedy world by storm.

Karlous is taking his infectious energy on the road with the 'We Them Ones' tour, featuring a stacked lineup.

A lineup of comedy heavy-hitters is turning arenas into a side-splitting celebration, including a copious cackling-causing 85 South Show host bringing big laughs and fearlessly funny energy.

Source: Courtesy / Courtesy

Since stepping onto the comedy scene, Karlous Miller has excelled and exceeded not just as a stand-up comic but as a cultural voice in ATL whose reach stretches far beyond the stage and beyond the belly laughs he gladly gives out.

Speaking with BOSSIP, the Mississippi native reflected on his rise from a small-town upbringing to becoming one of comedy’s most recognizable names, a path sparked by a lifelong passion for making people laugh.

“I’ve been telling people, this has been one of my dreams since I was probably in the first grade,” he told Managing Editor Dani Canada. “Just to be able to go on stage, make people laugh and have a good time.” Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

That insatiable zeal has since evolved into a full-blown comedy empire. From his days as a firefighter in Oxford, MS, to becoming a veteran cast member on Wild ‘N Out alongside Nick Cannon, Karlous has carved out a lane that blends stand-up, television, and digital dominance.

But beyond his copious credits and tour stops, it’s The 85 South Show alongside DC Young Fly and Chico Bean that’s truly cemented his place amid the greats.

“I want every time something happens, Black people to be like, ‘I want to see what 85 South say about it,’” he said.

That cultural impact has been fueled in part by the Peach State and the southern city he calls home, that’s shaped both his career and perspective.

“That’s the beauty of Atlanta,” he said. “The community, the resources, the opportunities are there and nobody’s trying to keep you from it.” “When people love you, they show you the most love,” he added, noting that organic support from everyday people helped solidify his place in the southern city’s entertainment scene.

Now, he’s taking that same energy on the road with the latest iteration of Mike Epps’ “We Them Ones” tour, a multi-comic experience that flips the traditional stand-up format inside out.

“This is not a sit-down, be-quiet type of show,” Karlous told BOSSIP. “This is literally like a party. It’s a concert.”

Produced by BMN Entertainment, the tour features a stacked lineup including DC Young Fly, Chico Bean, Mojo Brookzz, Tony Roberts, TK Kirkland, Just Nesh, Navv Greene, Jayski, and Fab Monroe, with stops in major cities like Atlanta, New York, Chicago, Miami, and New Orleans.

Mike Epps previously shared his excitement in a statement about the tour’s growth, saying,

“We’ve been building something special with the We Them Ones tour, and the fans have made it what it is. Now it’s time to turn it all the way up—more cities, more laughs, and a whole lotta love.”

Karlous echoed that sentiment, pointing to the tour’s long-term impact that fans should appreciate in the coming years.

“I think this is going to be one of those tours that people look back on in 10, 15 years and be like, ‘I can’t believe they were all on tour together,’” he said.

Still, even with sold-out shows and viral success, Karlous told BOSSIP that he’s nowhere near finished, noting that everything he’s accomplished so far is only scratching the surface.

“I really feel like that’s just 1%,” he said. “We [85 South] still could be bigger. I’m talking about Oprah big.”

Still, even with sold-out shows and viral success, Karlous makes it clear he’s nowhere near finished, noting that everything he’s accomplished so far is only scratching the surface.

“I really feel like that’s just 1%,” he said. “We still could be bigger. I’m talking about Oprah big.”



With that bigger vision in mind, he’s also keeping an eye on the next generation, shouting out rising comedians while pushing back on the idea that social media success comes easy in one of the most demanding crafts in entertainment.

“If you think they don’t work hard, try to put something out and see what happens,” he said. “Can you be funny on the spot, right now?” he said. “That’s the pressure.”



And with arenas full of fans ready to laugh, cackle, and cut up, he’s channeling that pressure into making sure the “We Them Ones” experience delivers every single time.

“This could be the highlight of your year if you play it right,” he said.

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Friday, March 27, 2026 – Bridgestone Arena| Nashville, TN

Saturday, March 28, 2026 – First Horizon Coliseum | Greensboro, NC

Sunday, March 29, 2026 – Spectrum Center| Charlotte, NC

Friday, April 3, 2026 – Benchmark International Arena| Tampa,FL

Saturday, April 4, 2026 – Colonial Life Arena | Columbia, SC

Sunday, April 5, 2026 – State Farm Arena | Atlanta, GA

Saturday, April 11, 2026 – Intuit Dome | Inglewood, CA

Sunday, April 12, 2026 – Oakland Arena | Oakland, CA

Friday, April 17, 2026 – Fiserv Forum | Milwaukee, WI

Saturday, April 18, 2026 – Van Adel Arena | Grand Rapids, MI

Friday, April 24, 2026 – Chaifetz Arena | St. Louis, MO

Saturday, April 25, 2026 – Wintrust Arena | Chicago, IL

Friday, May 1, 2026 – CFG Bank Arena | Baltimore, MD

Saturday, May 2, 2026 – Boardwalk Hall | Atlantic City, NJ

Friday, May 8, 2026 – Texas Trust CU Theatre| Grand Prairie, TX

Saturday, May 9, 2026 – Toyota Center | Houston, TX

Sunday, May 17, 2026 – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino | Hollywood, FL

Friday, May 22, 2026 – Desert Diamond Arena | Glendale, AZ

Saturday, May 23, 2026 – Resorts World | Las Vegas, NV