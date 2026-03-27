Black Women Film Network Blends Hollywood Heavy-Hitters, Brilliant Bosses & Compelling Creatives At Annual Summit, Sisterly Excellence Ensues [Exclusive]

The Black Women Film Network (BWFN) beautifully blended Hollywood heavy-hitters, brilliant bosses, and compelling creatives in Atlanta for its 2026 Annual Summit, where celebration, strategy, and sisterhood synced seamlessly.

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Held March 21 at the Loudermilk Conference Center and carrying the theme “Unbreakable Lens: The Power of Community,” the annual gathering spotlighted Black women shaping the future of film, television, and digital media.

The day’s programming included a fireside chat with S. Epatha Merkerson, moderated by Lisa Respers France, alongside six panels exploring topics ranging from AI tools and branded content to documentary filmmaking and short-form storytelling.

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This year’s summit also expanded its footprint with the introduction of an inaugural Youth Track and continued its investment in emerging creatives through scholarships, reinforcing BWFN’s long-standing commitment to access and advancement.

The event culminated in a star-studded awards luncheon honoring standout leaders making major moves across entertainment.

Among the top honorees was Danielle Brooks who was honored with the AcceleratHER Award.

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Speaking with BOSSIP, she reflected on a recent turning point in her career, pointing to her awards-season momentum for 2003’s The Color Purple as a defining shift.

“Probably my Color Purple movie run,” Brooks said when asked when she knew her carerer was accelrating. “I was like, ‘Oh, wow… this is happening very fast.’ I’ve just been nominated for so many things so quickly. I think that was a big pivotal moment in my career.”

The actress also spoke candidly about the role Black women have played in shaping her journey.

“Without them, I wouldn’t know that it would be possible for myself,” she said. “Just watching Black women be so powerful and unapologetic and working hard, it shows you there’s so much that’s possible.” Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Brooks extended that ethos to the next generation, emphasizing her commitment to uplifting emerging talent.

“I want all the youngsters to come up and do their thing — actors, producers, writers, stage managers,” she said. “I just hope everybody’s grinding and working hard so when that time is ready, we’re ready to go.”

As for S. Epatha Merkerson, who received the On Her Shoulders Preservation Award, she eflected on the significance of being recognized by a community of her peers.

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“I think that’s probably what makes it incredible for me because it is a group of Black women,” the Emmy, Golden Globe, Image Award and Screen Actors Guild Award-winning actress told BOSSIP. “I’m still pinching myself to think that I would be given this kind of award, but I have to realize that I’ve been doing this a long time. So it’s heartwarming.”

The veteran actress known for roles in Chicago Med and Law & Order also spoke to the ways Black women have enriched her career, recalling a recent moment that underscored the connection she shares with her audience.

“I come into the Atlanta airport and this sister walks up to me, grabs me by my waist, starts walking with me and says, ‘I’ve been waiting to meet you,’” she sad noting that she also helped her with her luggage. “That’s what it is. It’s that moment.”

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Reflecting on her longevity in the industry, Merkerson added that simply being able to do the work remains one of her greatest joys.

“The fact that I’m doing it. It’s something I set out to do,” she said. “There are times when I’m on set… and I just start smiling because it’s something I worked on doing. I educated myself in it. And here I am every day coming into a gig.”

Also honored was CEO of The Burke Management Firm Vanzil Burke who received the AmpliphiHER Award and spoke to the significance of being recognized for work that often happens behind the scenes.

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“It means so much to me. When you’re doing the work, you don’t think about it,” Burke told BOSSIP. “Along the way, I’m supporting women all the way, and a big reason that I’m here today is because of strong women in the industry.”

He pointed to his mother and the women within his own company as instrumental to his expansion into producing.

“My vice president, who started out as my executive assistant, is the reason we started producing,” he said. “She encouraged us to take that step, and now we’re 12, 13 films later.”

Among the honorees was Angela Cannon, who received the PowerbrokHER Award and emphasized the importance of collective support systems in an industry often defined by gatekeeping.

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“This is all about community,” Cannon told BOSSIP. “Black women showing up for each other, supporting each other, mentoring each other, opening doors for each other. What Black Women Film Network has done is build an amazing community.”

Cannon, who serves on BWFN’s advisory board, added that the recognition felt especially meaningful given her hands-on role in supporting the organization’s mission.

“It feels amazing to see that your efforts are being recognized,” she said. “I’m just so pleased to be here and to help usher the next generation in.”

Also honored was Felicia Pride, who received the StorytellHER Award and highlighted the growing pipeline between journalism and scripted storytelling.

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“There are so many transferable skills from journalism into film and television,” Pride said. “Meeting deadlines, not burying the lead, building rapport quickly — those are real tools. I just want journalists to know they already have a strong foundation to start from.”

Sheila Ducksworth, president of the CBS Studios/NAACP Venture and exective produce of Beyond The Gates was given the ProducHER Award, with her cast accepting on her behalf and celebrating her recognition.

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Beyond the honors, the summit leaned into its reputation as a space for access and advancement, offering panels that tackled both the creative and business sides of the industry. Conversations ranged from monetizing content through brand partnerships to navigating the evolving documentary landscape, alongside discussions on AI integration, short-form storytelling, and mental health in media.

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“Our summit is about strategy as much as celebration,” said BWFN Board Chair Chiquita Lockely. “We are creating a space where established powerhouses and emerging voices converge to exchange knowledge, build access and shape the future of storytelling.”

Founded in 1997, BWFN continues to serve as a key platform for mentorship, advocacy, and industry access for Black women. Its annual summit remains a cornerstone event, drawing attendees from across the country and reinforcing the organization’s mission to shape a more inclusive entertainment landscape.

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