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Tiger Woods Involved In Car Crash In Florida

Tiger Woods Involved In Rollover Car Crash In Florida, No Serious Injuries Immediately Confirmed

Published on March 27, 2026
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  • Woods' latest crash in 2026 follows a severe 2021 incident that nearly cost him his leg.
  • Investigators are working to determine the cause of the 2026 crash, which did not involve impairment.
  • These crashes highlight a recurring pattern of dangerous vehicle incidents for the golf icon.
Tiger Woods
Source: Scott Clarke / ESPN Images / Scott Clarke / ESPN Images

Tiger Woods was involved in another alarming car crash on March 27, 2026, according to reporting from ABC News and the Orlando Sentinel.

Authorities say the crash occurred in Martin County, Florida, near his home on Jupiter Island, and involved a rollover after a collision between two vehicles. The accident happened shortly after 2 p.m., prompting a response from local sheriff’s deputies and fire rescue officials. Early reports indicated that at least one person was in stable condition while another declined medical treatment. No serious injuries were immediately confirmed.

Details about Woods’ condition were initially unclear, though officials emphasized that the crash did not appear to involve impairment and may have been accidental. Investigators are still working to determine the exact cause. The scene reportedly showed a vehicle overturned, underscoring the severity of the incident even in the absence of major injuries.

This latest crash is particularly notable because it represents the third car accident involving Tiger Woods in recent memory, The most serious of these occurred in February 2021 in Southern California—a devastating single-vehicle rollover crash that nearly cost him his leg and fundamentally altered the trajectory of his career.

Tiger Woods Booking Photo
Source: Handout / Getty

In that 2021 incident, Woods was driving a Genesis SUV along a winding road in Rancho Palos Verdes when he lost control at high speed. Authorities later determined he was traveling between 84 and 87 mph in a 45 mph zone. Investigators concluded he failed to negotiate a curve and likely hit the accelerator instead of the brake. The vehicle struck a tree and rolled over, leaving Woods trapped inside with catastrophic injuries.

Emergency responders had to use the “jaws of life” to extricate him from the wreckage. He suffered multiple compound fractures to his right leg, requiring immediate surgery in which doctors inserted a rod into his tibia along with screws and pins to stabilize his foot and ankle. At one point, doctors even considered amputation due to the severity of the trauma.

That crash led to months of rehabilitation and limited Woods’ ability to compete, contributing to a dramatically reduced golf schedule in the years since.

Taken together, the 2026 rollover crash, the near-fatal 2021 crash, and an earlier 2009 crash near his Florida home highlight a recurring pattern of dangerous vehicle incidents. While this latest crash appears far less severe, it once again raises concerns about safety and the lingering physical and personal toll these events have taken on one of golf’s most iconic figures.

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