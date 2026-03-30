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Tyler Perry's $1K Gift Cards To TSA Workers Sparks Controversy

Hellurrrr Haters: Federal Officials Tell TSA Workers To Give Back Tyler Perry’s $1K Gift Cards, Outrage Ensues

For a moment, the gesture lifted morale. Workers finally had a little breathing room after weeks of financial strain, but that relief did not last long.

Published on March 30, 2026
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Tyler Perry speaks at Sherri Shepherd's Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony
Source: Jerod Harris / Getty

Tyler Perry tried to do a solid for TSA workers in Atlanta, but the good deed has now turned into a complicated situation raising eyebrows across the internet with the feds being labeled “haters” for their latest move.

During a tense government shutdown that left Transportation Security Administration (TSA) employees working without pay for weeks, Perry stepped in to help. According to 11Alive, the filmmaker initially showed up at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport ready to hand out cash to struggling workers. However, federal rules quickly shut that down, as TSA employees are not allowed to accept direct monetary gifts.

Not one to take no for an answer, Perry pivoted. As reported by The Grio, his team worked through proper legal channels and returned with a workaround: $1,000 gift cards. Roughly 250 TSA workers received the cards, offering some much-needed relief during a time when many were missing paychecks, picking up second jobs, or even donating plasma just to stay afloat.

For a moment, the gesture lifted morale. Workers finally had a little breathing room after weeks of financial strain. But that relief did not last long.

Shortly after the cards were distributed, however, 11 Alive reports that TSA employees were told they would have to return them.

The issue came down to compliance concerns raised after the fact by federal officials, despite Perry’s team attempting to follow the rules beforehand. The reversal created an even more stressful situation for workers, especially those who had already used part of the funds.

The timing only added to the frustration. TSA employees had already gone more than a month without pay, with billions in wages delayed nationwide. While there were signs of a resolution on the federal level, including efforts to restore funding, the financial damage had already been done for many workers on the ground.

Perry’s attempt to give back highlights a larger issue around bureaucracy and the limitations placed on helping federal employees during crises. What started as a generous act quickly became a headline-making dilemma, leaving people questioning the system that blocked it.

The workers who needed support the most are once again caught in the middle of generosity and the system. Shout out to Tyler Perry for trying to be a blessing!

RELATED: A.I. PDA? Insiders React To Tyler Perry & Marlo Hampton Romance Rumors After Hot N Heavy Hellurrr Hijinks Go Viral

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