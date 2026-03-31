Close
Celebrity

Zendaya Is Gonna 'Go Into Hiding For Just A Little Bit' After 2026

Zendaya Says She’s Gonna ‘Go Into Hiding For Just A Little Bit’ After Huge Slate Of 2026 Releases

Published on March 31, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Zendaya has a packed schedule in 2026 with several major film releases.
  • She expresses concern that fans may 'get sick' of her due to her prolific work.
  • Zendaya intends to 'disappear for a little bit' after her upcoming projects are out.

Zendaya doesn’t want fans to “get sick” of her following her myriad of projects coming out in 2026.

2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside
Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

It seems like almost every huge movie coming out this year features Zendaya.

The former Disney Channel star’s latest film, The Drama, drops this weekend, and her year only gets busier from there. She’s also starring in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, Dune: Part Three, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day–and that’s on top of Season three of Euphoria, which also comes out in 2026.

The actress has an insanely busy schedule this year, and because of that, she’s already planning to take a break.

On March 26, during an interview with her The Drama costar, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya said that she intends to take a breather from acting after all of her upcoming projects come out.

“I guess, you know, I just hope people don’t get sick of me,” Zendaya said to Fandango, letting out a giggle. “I really appreciate everyone who supports any of the movies or who supports my career in any kind of way. I’m deeply appreciative, and like I said, I just hope you guys don’t get sick of me this year because I’ll tell you what: after this, I’m disappearing for a little bit. I’m going to have to go into hiding for just a little bit.”

In The Drama, Zendaya and Pattinson play a soon-to-be-married couple whose relationship is put to the test, which hits theaters Friday, April 3. Both actors will also appear in The Odyssey, which debuts July 17, and in Dune: Part Three, which is set to release on Dec. 18.

On July 31, Z will be on the big screen opposite her real-life partner, Tom Holland, in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, their fourth Spider-Man movie together.

Even after working together on so many projects recently, Robert Pattinson only has great things to say about his co-star.

“I think she’s just so consistent in her professionalism with people, just so lovely to every single person — the crew, everyone.” the actor told People at the premiere of The Drama on March 17. “Even when we’re shooting in Boston on the street, everybody who comes by, she says hi, to saying hi to everyone. It’s unbelievable while still being so prepared and so into the job. I think it’d be really difficult to find someone who says a bad word about it.”

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Dune Euphoria News Newsletter Spider-Man Zendaya

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Bossip

    You May Also Like

    Gunna Performs At The O2 Arena

    Man Arrested For Sexual Assault At Gunna's London Concert

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Kobe Bryant And Phil Jackson Address The Media

    Lamar Odom Survived 12 Strokes, 6 Heart Attacks And A Coma — His Netflix Doc Finally Tells The Full Story

    Global Grind
    Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - December 04, 2023

    Jordyn Woods Stands Out In All-White Swimsuit During Beachside St. Barts Bachelorette Party

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
    Cardi B Little Miss Drama Tour - Los Angeles

    From Cardi B To Jay-Z — The Ultimate Summer 2026 Concert & Festival Guide

    MadameNoire
    Latest Stories
    TLC singer Rozonda 'Chilli' Thomas dating actor Matthew Lawrence
    Rumor Control  |  imannmilner

    Crazy, Sexy…Is You Cool? TLC’s Chilli Rebukes Rumored Red Hat Special, Says She Accidentally Reposted Michelle Obama Diss

    Comment
    21 Savage and Latto
    Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

    Papa Proof! Footage From Latto’s ‘Big Mama’ Baby Shower Finally Confirms 21 Savage Coupledom

    Comment
    The Real Housewives of Atlanta, RHOA, RHOA SEASON 17
    CELEBITY  |  Shannon Dawson

    #RHOA Season 17 First Look: Angela & Charles Are ‘Still Standing,’ K. Michelle Confirms Marrying Her Longtime Love

    Comment
    J. Cole x Sean "Diddy" Combs
    Celebrity News  |  imannmilner

    Can Stop, Will Stop! J. Cole Talks Diddy Fight But Won’t ‘Kick Him’ While He’s ‘Down,’ Social Media Drags Him For Copping Puffy Pleas

    Comment
    Druski arrives at 2024 BET Awards - Arrivals
    3 Items
    Celebrity News  |  lexdirects

    Too Funny Or Too Far? Druski Causes Conniptions Over ‘Conservative Women’ Sketch, Fact-Checks Rumored Grandpappy Post Amid Whiteface Fracas

    Comment

    Bossip

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close