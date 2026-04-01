Close
Celebrity

Tia, Tamera & Tahj Mowry Spill Tea In Disney's Teacup Confessions

Sister, Sisters & A Smart Guy! Tia, Tamera & Tahj Spin Themselves Into A Tea-Spilling Tizzy In Disney’s Star-Studded New ‘Teacup Confessions’ Series

The Mowrys kick off Disney's new 'Teacup Confessions' series on YouTube.

Published on April 1, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Disney's Teacup Confessions Series
Source: Disney Parks

Disney Parks is putting a magical spin on celebrity interviews with its star-studded new Teacup Confessions series which launched with Tia, Tamera, and Tahj Mowry spinning themselves into a tea-spilling tizzy at Disneyland Resort.

Bursting with bubbly energy, the lovable siblings reveal fun facts about themselves and the answers to rapid fire Disney questions while whirling around a Mad Tea Party in Fantasyland.

Check out the full video below:

Thirty years after skyrocketing to stardom with hit sitcom Sister, Sister, Tia and Tamera were all smiles just months after shutting down speculation that they’re no longer close.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Tia confirmed the sitcom stars haven’t grown apart despite living separate lives that keep them busy.

“Everybody thought that there was this huge rift or distance. And that was not the case! The world, they’re so used to seeing all of us together, but at the end of the day, we all grow up,” Tia revealed.

“We all have our own families. Yes, there’s distance, because we all are doing our own thing, but when something is important to you, or when it is a priority, you will make time for it,” she continued.

Viewers can also expect to see Anna Cathcart, Maia Kealoha, Paris Hilton, Piper Curda and Bobby Moynihan, and more celebrity guests spinning while spilling on upcoming episodes premiering on the Disney Parks YouTube channel every Teacup Tuesday.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Disney Newsletter tahj mowry Tamera Mowry Tia Mowry

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Bossip

    You May Also Like

    Impact Music Convention

    Brandy’s Memoir Confession Sparks Outrage — Fans Slam ‘Nasty Work’ Over Wanya Morris Allegations

    MadameNoire
    US-POLITICS-TRUMP

    President Donald Trump Hurls Expletives At Iran On Easter Sunday

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Universal Pictures Presents A Halle Bailey And Chloe Bailey Hosted Private Screening For "You, Me & Tuscany" In Los Angeles On Thursday, April 2nd

    Chloe And Halle Bailey Delivered A Sister Style Moment At 'You, Me & Tuscany' Screening You Need To See

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
    You, Me & Tuscany asset

    Halle Bailey & Regé-Jean Page Talk Catching Flights And Feelings & 'You, Me & Tuscany’s' Sweet, Soft Life Love [Exclusive]

    Global Grind
    Latest Stories
    "Run" Atlanta Premiere
    Reality TV  |  Kerbi Lynn

    Peach & Passion! Porsha Williams Talks #RHOA Season 17 And Finding Love With Her New Girlfriend

    Comment
    Jonathan Majors at "Magazine Dreams" Special Screening - Q&A
    Entertainment  |  Kerbi Lynn

    Jonathan Majors Falls From Unsecured Window On Daily Wire Film, Producers Refuse To ‘Negotiate With Communists’ As Crew Strikes Over Safety

    Comment
    Fanfix Live Presents: Landon Barker
    21 Items
    Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

    Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 138

    Comment
    THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA: Season 17
    7 Items
    Celebrity  |  Shannon Dawson

    ‘Who Said That’, Clapbacks & A ‘265’ Days Dilemma: Porsha Williams’ Most Memorable #RHOA Moments

    Comment
    Rihanna's 5th Annual Diamond Ball
    Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

    World Autism Awareness Day: Emily B Bravely Shares ‘Sacred’ Story About Daughter Journey’s Autism—’There Has Been LOVE’

    Comment

    Bossip

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close