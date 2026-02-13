Close
Celebrity

Toya Johnson-Rushing Stuns As Grand Marshal At Magic Kingdom

You Geaux, Girl! Toya Johnson-Rushing Stuns As Grand Marshal Of Celebrate Soulfully Parade At Magic Kingdom, Shares Special Moment With Fellow Bayou Beauty Princess Tiana

Toya Johnson-Rushing kicks off Black History Month as Grand Marshal of Disney World's Celebrate Soulfully parade

Published on February 13, 2026
Celebrate Soulfully 2026 asset
Source: Walt Disney World

It was a beautiful day to be Toya Johnson-Rushing who sprinkled pixie dust with a special NOLA spice as Grand Marshal of this year’s Celebrate Soulfully parade which officially kicked off Black History Month at Walt Disney World Resort.

Radiating with wonder and cheer, the popular media maven waved at guests alongside His Royal Happiness, Mickey Mouse, who was the bestest parade pal anyone could wish for as the processional made its way through Magic Kingdom.

Joining Toya was her adorable daughter Reign who was all smiles while celebrating her birthday which included a special meet-and-magic moment with Princess Tiana.

Celebrate Soulfully 2026 asset
Source: Walt Disney World

Oh yes, a time was had!

Celebrate Soulfully 2026 asset
Source: Walt Disney World

“This was truly one of the biggest highlights and the most perfect way to kick off Black History Month,” wrote Rushing on Instagram. “I was beyond honored.”

“Having my mom and my daughter there to witness this moment made it even more special,” she continued. “Sharing this experience across generations my past, my present, and my future is something I will cherish forever.”

Celebrate Soulfully 2026 asset
Source: Walt Disney World

As a proud Disney Adult, Rushing continues to spread good vibes and her own personal magic which she says is being her authentic self.

She also dropped gems about how to get the most bang for your Disney bucks when planning a trip to the famed theme park.

“The Park Hopper pass. If you’re going to be here to get your money’s worth, you’ve got to make sure that you do everything in this park and enjoy it.”

One major gem is that you don’t need a park ticket to enjoy Disney. At Disney Springs, guests can shop, dine, and catch live entertainment for FREE.

There’s something for everybody at the bustling complex with some of the buzziest restaurants in the area including The Boathouse, Morimoto Asia (the spare ribs and sticky rice!), and celeb-fave Homecomin’ by Chef Art Smith, former personal chef to Oprah Winfrey.

Also worth noting is Disney Springs having free buses that go directly to waterparks Typhoon Lagoon and Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park.

Guests staying at Disney Resort hotels between May 26 and Sept. 8 can enjoy complimentary water park admission on check-in day!

While at Blizzard Beach, guests can par-tee and play mini golf at the Winter Summerland Miniature Golf Course in another value win. No park ticket required. Just vibes and friendly competition.

Add in free transportation, the Disney Skyliner, the My Disney Experience app for mobile food orders, stacking discounted Disney gift cards and booking early to secure deals like two free room nights on select packages (per planDisney), and you’re on your way to having the most magical time at Disney World Resort for the best possible value.

