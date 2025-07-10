Celebrity

Disney Dazzles With HBCU Pride & Bayou Blessings

Disney Dazzles With Melanin Magic, HBCU Pride & Bayou Blessings From Anaheim To Essence Fest

Disney is celebrating Black excellence coast to coast with two powerful initiatives.

Published on July 10, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

This summer, Disney is celebrating Black excellence coast to coast with two powerful initiatives: a historic HBCU celebration at Downtown Disney and a royal reveal at Essence Festival, spotlighting creativity and community for the culture.

Disney On The Yard Brings HBCU Spirit To The West Coast

For the first time ever, Disney on the Yard, a program designed to build community among HBCU students and alumni, is bringing its vibrant West Coast YardFest to the Downtown Disney District on July 12, 2025, per a press release.

The free, family-friendly event kicks off at 6 p.m. PT and will feature a live DJ, giveaways, and a show-stopping moment: the first-ever appearance of Drum Major Mickey Mouse and his HBCU Drum Major crew at Disneyland Resort, accompanied by the dynamic Brooklyn United Drumline.

Guests are invited to rep their alma maters, don Divine Nine paraphernalia, or simply soak in the festive atmosphere near the Downtown Disney LIVE! stage and lawn. The event is open to the public and does not require theme park admission, though standard Downtown Disney parking rates apply, according to the release.

Adding to the excitement, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., will hold its 2025 International Leadership Seminar just steps away at the Anaheim Convention Center from July 10 to 13, drawing over 9,600 members, per the press release.

The timing presents a unique opportunity for sorority members to participate in both the leadership seminar and the cultural celebration. One of the event’s key figures, Aramide Boatswain, who leads marketing and commercial strategy at Disneyland Resort and is a proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha, played a major role in bringing this moment to life.

Bayou Blessings Take Center Stage At Essence Festival

In New Orleans, Disney delivered a major cultural announcement at the 2025 Essence Festival of Culture, unveiling Tiana’s Joyful Celebration, a new nationwide traveling exhibition in collaboration with The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, according to Disney Parks.

Disney
Source: Disney Parks / Disney Parks

Inspired by the beloved Princess Tiana and rooted in the heart and soul of New Orleans, the interactive exhibit will take visitors on an immersive journey through music, food, crafts, and community traditions, all in the spirit of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure attraction, which opened at Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort in 2024.

Disney
Source: Disney Parks / Disney Parks

The exhibition will make its debut on March 7, 2026, at The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, recently named the No. 1 children’s museum in the country by USA Today, and will travel to 12 additional cities beginning in 2027, per the announcement.

Disney
Source: Disney Parks / Disney Parks

In the exhibit storyline, guests will join Tiana’s neighborhood crew as they prepare for a big Mardi Gras parade that’s suddenly moved up. Everyone must come together to contribute their talents to help pull off the perfect celebration in time.

As Disney continues to expand its cultural storytelling beyond the parks, these two initiatives reflect a powerful commitment to celebrating Black identity, heritage, and joy in all its forms.

Disney
Source: Disney Parks / Disney Parks

Stay tuned for more details on future Disney on the Yard events and city stops on the Tiana’s Joyful Celebration national tour.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

News

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Netflix's "Forever" Series Premiere

'RHOP' Scandal Erupts: Wendy & Eddie Osefo Arrested On Felony $200K Fraud Charges — See Their Suprising Mugshots

MadameNoire
Prime Video's "Cross" Season Two At New York Comic Con 2025

It Begins & Ends With Him: What To Expect From Season 2 Of Prime Video's 'Cross' Following Premiere Date Announcement

Global Grind
Broccoli City BWIMM 2025

The Annual BWIMM Dinner Honors Visionary Black Women Shaping The Future Of Music And Media

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Geek Out!: The Best Cosplay From Day 1 of NYCC 2025

Hip-Hop Wired
Latest News
NikeSKIMS Launch Event at Nike House of Innovation New York
6 Items

One Baddie After Another: Latto, Teyana Taylor, Mariah The Scientist & More Stun At Star-Studded NikeSKIMS Launch In NYC

Young Thug speaks at 2021 Revolt Summit
2 Items

Race Swap Shenanigans: Young Thug Channels Audacity Of Caucacity & Hard ‘R’ Ridiculousness On New Album, ‘UY SCUTI’

Kevin Mazur

Belcalis Vs. Barbie Brawl: A B C D E F G, Cardi Claps Back At Nicki, Trading Shots Over Album Sales & Alleged ‘Cocaine Barbie’ Tales

Saucy Santana performs at 2025 Kentuckiana Pride Festival & Parade

Saucy Santana Shocks Fans With Update After Allegedly Leaving Waffle House On Stretcher

"Mean Girls" New York Premiere
20 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 115

READY TO LOVE: DETROIT
21 Items

What Up Doe?! Meet The Marvelous Motor City Singles Of #ReadyToLove Detroit

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close