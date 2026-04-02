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Brandy Opens Up About 'Distance' Between Her & Ray J

Brandy Opens Up About ‘Distance’ Between Her & Ray J, Says She’s Loving Him From Afar For Her Personal Peace

Published on April 2, 2026
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  • Brandy distancing herself from Ray J's recent public behavior that she doesn't condone
  • Ray J sees himself as the 'black sheep' of the family, feeling they are 'embarrassed' by him
  • Ray J believes his family doesn't understand his digital-savvy approach to entertainment and business

Brandy is being candid about her current relationship with her brother, Ray J.

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The singer and actress opened up about where things stand with Ray J in a recent interview, making it clear there’s currently some space in their relationship.

“There is distance right now,” she told Parade. “There are a few things that he’s been doing in the public eye that I don’t condone, and I just feel like loving him from afar right now is best for me and my peace.”

The Moesha star didn’t go into specifics about what’s causing the strain, but it seems like the disconnect is connected to her brother’s recent public actions—including Ray J threatening violence against former Bad Boy artists, Shyne and Mase, for mentioning their previous relationships with Brandy.

Still, she makes sure to clarify that the love is still there.

“But my life with Ray and my connection with him is all throughout the book, and my love for him never wavers,” she clarified.

While Brandy and Ray J have always been seen as having a close relationship, Brandy’s recent comments reveal a more complicated dynamic. Just last year, Ray opened up about his family, calling himself the black sheep of his family and insisting they’re “embarrassed” by him.

During a conversation on the Drop the Lo podcast in 2025, the “One Wish” singer was asked about the state of his relationship with Brandy, to which he responded, “I love my sister, but I’m an embarrassment to them.”

On the podcast, hosted by Evelyn Lozada and daughter Shaniece Hairston, Ray J continued: “I never wanted to be accepted, I just feel like I’m an embarrassment.”

Lozada said that she thinks his family would like the former Love & Hip Hop star to be more “clean cut” in his actions, but that his unpredictability is what draws in his fans, particularly online.

“Your family is the only people that can get to you,” he said, adding that he doesn’t think his family is “intelligent” enough to know that much of what he does is to serve the “algorithm.”

“I just feel like it’s not fair and they’re not intelligent enough to know what’s going on in the digital world. So shame on them,” he said. “It’s the way of the future, I’ll never go broke. Do the dog and pony show. I love being on stage, but with the sh*t I know and the codes I know, we’ll always be safe. I can put three codes together, and we’re good forever.”

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