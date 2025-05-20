BasketballWives Beef: Evelyn & Jennifer Trade Shade Over Exes, Evelyn Releases Receipts Detailing Alleged $120K Scamming Saga

Welp! That was fast!

Once-close friends Jennifer Williams and Evelyn Lozada seem to be drifting into enemy territory, despite insisting they were cordial in a recent interview with BOSSIP.

During a recent rant, Evelyn released court docs alleging that Jenn’s husband is accused of failing to return $120,430.86 in investor funds.

Source:

On Monday, Evelyn took to Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter, with screenshots of what appeared to be court documents alleging Jennifer’s husband, Christian Gold, owed child support for his two young children, Billionheir and Sapphire Walden. Notably, Gold, who served 30 months for a false imprisonment charge and was released in 2018, was accused of missing court dates related to the child support payments.

The post appeared to take a direct shot at Jennifer, who had shared a photo of Evelyn’s ex, Lavon Lewis, congratulating him on his recent engagement, subtly suggesting he had “dodged a bullet” by ending things with Evelyn.

“Since you want to bring up my ex, let’s talk about your man’s ex…she’s still waiting on her child support for her 3 and 4-year-old!! Your man has court in Cobb County on 6/4, he’s already skipped two hearings,” Evelyn tweeted, “You’ve got ‘standards’ for the clothes you wear, but not for the **** you suck, #TimThickThighs #Murderers #Scammers” she added referencing Jennifer’s ex, Tim Norman who’s serving a life sentence for the murder of his nephew.

Evelyn also shared court docs accusing Gold of frauding investors

Adding more fuel to the fire, Evelyn also posted pictures of a lawsuit allegedly connected to Gold, which claimed he had “fraudulently misrepresented” an investment opportunity to clients, according to screenshots shared by TheJasmineBRAND. The lawsuit alleged that Gold was involved in “a Ponzi scheme,” using funds from newer investors to repay earlier ones. He was accused of failing to return $120,430.86 in investor funds.

“Now since you wanted to bring up ‘dodging bullets,’ let’s show some love to the victims who didn’t dodge a bullet when it came to your man. Let’s play,” the 49-year-old reality TV star added in her messy post.

“Plaintiffs sent defendant money, mostly via interstate wire, for what was supposedly an investment mechanism,” reads part of the lawsuit as shared by Evelyn. “However, Defendant never had a legitimate investment opportunity. […] Defendant is believed to have run a classic Ponzi scheme, where he paid back early investors, in part, with funds from later investors.”

Jennifer has yet to respond to the allegations. However, the 50-year-old seemed unfazed by the controversy, sharing a post on her Instagram Story that read “regular scheduled program,” signaling she’s keeping her composure despite the drama.

The former friends claimed they were civil in an interview with BOSSIP earlier this month

The drama unfolded just weeks after Evelyn and Jennifer told BOSSIP that while they weren’t exactly on friendly terms, they remained cordial and could still be in the same room—which was huge progress given their rocky history.

“We can agree to disagree,” Jennifer shared about her civil relationship with Evelyn at the time. “That doesn’t mean we can’t be in the same room. I wish Evelyn the best and I think she wished that for me, but I’m not gonna speak for her.”

Evelyn added that while things “get heated” with Jennifer from time to time, she always wanted “the best for her” former gal pal.

“I’m sure she feels the same about me,” she added. “And it’s unfortunate that we had to speak on certain situations on the show because I feel like everything doesn’t need to be for the show, but it is what it is. We’re grown and we can coexist. Jackie’s in the middle of us maybe for a reason,” she added jokingly with a smile. “It’s not to a point where we can’t be in the same room together.”

As previously reported, Jennifer’s husband was jailed for violating probation related to a false imprisonment charge after leaving the state without permission. Although sentenced to 15 days in jail, he was temporarily released to marry Jennifer in 2024.

Evelyn, however, hasn’t held back her criticism, calling Gold a scammer with a shady past and claiming he still owes money to former clients, adding even more tension to their already strained relationship.

It doesn’t sound like the beef will be settled between these two anytime soon, Evelyn most recently shared a meme comparing Jennifer and her husband, Christian, to Ike and Tina.

What do you think about this messy drama brewing between Jennifer and Evelyn? Tell us in the comments section.