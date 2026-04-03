Caucasity Audacity: Secretary Of Defense Pete Hegseth Blocked Advancement Of Black And Women Army Officers

Hegseth directly intervened to block promotions of qualified Black and female officers.

Justification of 'meritocracy' is a pretext to reshape military leadership along political lines.

Erosion of trust, equal opportunity, and military readiness through ideological purge.

Source: OLIVER CONTRERAS / Getty

This is likely the least surprising thing you’ll read all day; however, that doesn’t make it the least infuriating…

The reporting from NPR and NBC News exposes a deeply troubling pattern inside the Trump administration’s Pentagon—one that goes well beyond routine personnel decisions and instead reveals a politicized assault on the very idea of merit within the U.S. military.

According to NPR, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth took the extraordinary step of directly intervening in the Army’s promotion process to block multiple officers from advancing, including at least four slated to become one-star generals—two Black men and two women. This is a dramatic break from long-standing norms, where promotion lists are approved as a whole, not selectively altered to target individuals. NPR further reports that additional officers—a Black colonel and a female colonel—were also removed, bringing the number of blocked promotions to at least six.

Love Bossip? Get more! Join the Bossip Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. The administration’s justification—“meritocracy”—quickly falls apart under scrutiny. As the reporting makes clear, these officers had already been vetted and selected through established processes based on their qualifications and performance. Lawmakers on the Senate Armed Services Committee warned that removing officers on the basis of race or gender would not only be outrageous but potentially illegal. The implication is hard to ignore: this is not about merit, but about ideology.

NBC News reinforces that conclusion, reporting that Hegseth intervened in the promotion pipeline for more than a dozen senior officers, disproportionately impacting Black and female candidates. Taken together, the reporting suggests a deliberate effort to reshape military leadership along political and cultural lines aligned with Donald Trump’s broader war on diversity, equity, and inclusion.

That ideological campaign is not happening in isolation. Before taking office, Hegseth openly attacked DEI initiatives, arguing they weakened the military and calling for the removal of leaders associated with them.

And against this backdrop, Hegseth’s own judgment raises additional concerns. Reports of his involvement in leaked personal Signal chat messages point to a troubling carelessness with sensitive communications. The contrast is stark: while qualified officers are pushed aside under the guise of maintaining “standards,” the leadership making those decisions appears willing to disregard basic operational discipline.

For what it’s worth, Pentagon officials are pushing back on the report. Chief spokesperson Sean Parnell told the Guardian that the claims are “full of fake news,” adding,

“Under Secretary Hegseth, military promotions are given to those who have earned them. Meritocracy… is apolitical and unbiased.”

Hegseth’s chief of staff, Ricky Buria, also described the report as “completely false.”



#SURE.

