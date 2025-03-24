Idiocracy: Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth Texted Trump War Plans To Reporter

Source: Anna Moneymaker

Donald Trump is a dumba** and we all know this, but we are still dumbfounded by the level of stupidity and ineptitude that he and his unqualified cast of cabinet characters continue to be.

Social media and mainstream news are currently abuzz with the latest breaking news from The Atlantic that Trump’s Secretary of Defense, the man in charge of keeping America safe from foreign adversaries, Pete Hegseth, accidentally texted Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg detailed war plans to bomb Yemen on March 15, 2025. In Goldberg’s article, he notes that news of the bombing broke at 2 p.m. but he had knowledge of the attack at 11:44 a.m. after receiving a text containing extremely sensitive information about the war plans. Goldberg goes on to explain how he received a connection request on Signal from a person who identified as national security adviser Michael Walz. Upon accepting the request on the data-encrypted messaging app, Goldberg was given access to a group chat with 18 of the most powerful people in government including Vice President JD Vance.

“Team—establishing a principles [sic] group for coordination on Houthis, particularly for over the next 72 hours. My deputy Alex Wong is pulling together a tiger team at deputies/agency Chief of Staff level following up from the meeting in the Sit Room this morning for action items and will be sending that out later this evening.”

Source: SOPA Images

This was unprecedented access to be given to a journalist, the EIC of a major national publication. Goldberg says he was skeptical at first as he considered the possibility that this was all an elaborate ruse to put him in a compromising position. As the conversation continued, Goldberg recognized that all those in attendance had the names of real government officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, and National Security Advisor Michael Waltz. The messages in the chat were mostly debates around whether or not it was a good time to execute these war plans and how they would spin the messaging from the potentially bad PR that would come of it. Goldberg says he retained his healthy skepticism about the conversation but admitted that the nomenclature and foreign policy insight discussed added some validity in his mind.

Goldberg did not publish the details of the March 15 war plans as they contained information that American enemies would find useful in the future. However, he did note that the user denoted as JD Vance replied to the text saying, “I will say a prayer for victory.” Hegseth told the group that the attack will commence at 1:45pm…He writes:

I went back to the Signal channel. At 1:48, “Michael Waltz” had provided the group an update. Again, I won’t quote from this text, except to note that he described the operation as an “amazing job.” A few minutes later, “John Ratcliffe” wrote, “A good start.” Not long after, Waltz responded with three emoji: a fist, an American flag, and fire. Others soon joined in, including “MAR” who wrote, “Good Job Pete and your team!!,”

This was the proverbial “smoking gun” that Goldberg needed to verify to himself that this Signal chat was indeed real. He followed up by emailing Hegseth, Waltz, Gabbard, Vance, and others who were on the text chain. Here is the response he got:

Brian Hughes, the spokesman for the National Security Council, responded two hours later, confirming the veracity of the Signal group. “This appears to be an authentic message chain, and we are reviewing how an inadvertent number was added to the chain,” Hughes wrote. “The thread is a demonstration of the deep and thoughtful policy coordination between senior officials. The ongoing success of the Houthi operation demonstrates that there were no threats to troops or national security.”

Sufficed to say, this a clusterf**k of epic proportions and every single person on this chain should know better than to discuss such sensitive national security information on an app. This administration is a clown car of catastrophes and the ringleader has lost control of the circus. God help us all.