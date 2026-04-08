Source: Bob Mackey



Atlanta showed up and showed out for 404 Day as the 404 Day Collective led a four-day celebration where the city yeeked, Bankhead bounced, and rag-topped in honor of culture, community, and civic pride.



From April 2 to 4, 404 Day! Weekend 2026 transformed the southern city into a living, breathing love letter to itself, as thousands of residents, creatives and city leaders moved in sync across a slate of sanctioned events designed to celebrate the trendsetting city soaked in southern pride, excellence, innovation and influence.

Source: 404 Day / 404 Day Collective

Led by the 404 Collective, a coalition of Butter.ATL, Atlanta Influences Everything, Trap Music Museum and Finish First, the official 404 Day! Weekend continues to cement itself as one of the city’s most defining cultural moments.

At its core, 404 Day remained centered in collaboration, with leadership from the Collective working alongside organizations like United Way of Greater Atlanta to ensure the celebration extended beyond the moment.

“We’re four Black-owned companies that came together to make 404 Day a real thing,” said Brandon Butler, founder of Butter.ATL in an interview with Discover Atlanta ahead of the weekend. “Atlanta supports Atlanta. If you build something authentic and bring the right people together, the city is going to show up for you.”

He continued,

“For us, it’s always been about celebrating the people, places and things that make Atlanta special, Atlanta deserves its own day.”



Backed by Mayor Andre Dickens and the City of Atlanta, the weekend balanced celebration with structure and marked more than five years of incident-free programming prioritizing safety, intention and community-first execution.



The festivities kicked off Thursday with the third annual 404 Fund Scholarship Gala.

Source: Joshua Williams

Held at Monday Night Garage and hosted by news correspondent Jonathan Martin, more than $75,000 was raised for organizations including AIDS Healthcare Foundation, the AUC Consortium and United Way of Greater Atlanta.

Source: Joshua Williams

Source: Joshua Williams



By Friday, the Collective took its momentum to Atlanta City Hall and received an official proclamation recognizing them as “404 Day! Weekend Leaders.”

Source: Bob Mackey

The moment also included a reflection honoring the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr., and according to Butler, the date carries layered meaning.

“April 4 is both a day to celebrate Atlanta and a day to reflect,” he told Discover Atlanta. “To be able to honor Dr. King and still bring people together in unity really shows how special this city is.”

What followed the City Hall proclamation was a 404 Day! day party at Midtown Social where guests repped the city, enjoyed activations from Red Bull and Titos Vodka, and partied to sounds from DJ Suga Shae and DJ Eric Jaye.









Later that night, the city’s creative class gathered for “FROM 404 With LOVE (Rooftop Edition)” at Black-owned cultural rooftop respite, Retreat by The Gathering Spot, where more than 3,000 RSVPs turned into a who’s who of the city’s culture shifters including Lynae Vanee, Deante Kyle of the Grits & Eggs podcast, SinceThe80s, Provi Fulp and Thabiti Stephens.



More on the flip!