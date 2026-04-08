Hate Speech: Black Iowa Woman And Children Called N-Words, White Man Investigated For Third-Degree Harassment

Black woman's 911 call about racist harassment was initially brushed off by police

Police only took action after the woman's father escalated the situation

Incident highlights broader failure to protect Black women from racist threats

Source: Grace Cary / Getty

A disturbing and racist incident in Urbandale, Iowa, details how the local police initially brushed off a Black woman who was simply trying to report a crime that happened to her and her children.

According to KCCI, the incident unfolded on March 30 at Walker Johnston Park, where a white man allegedly targeted a Black mother and her young kids, repeatedly screaming the N-word at them while circling their car for several minutes. The woman said the encounter began after a minor driving interaction, but quickly escalated into outright harassment, with the man following her into the park, asking if she wanted to fight, and continuing his verbal assault even after she made clear her children were in the vehicle.

The woman did exactly what anyone would hope a parent in that situation would do—she kept her kids in the car, recorded the incident, and called 911. But what followed underscores a familiar and infuriating pattern: when Black women advocate for themselves, they are too often ignored, minimized, or outright dismissed.

Love Bossip? Get more! Join the Bossip Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

When she later attempted to file a formal police report, she says an officer told her the incident didn’t meet the threshold for harassment and suggested she shouldn’t worry because the man had likely “calmed down.”

It wasn’t until her father escalated the situation, contacting the police chief and even the mayor, that the department finally moved to document the incident and pursue charges. Only then did police acknowledge there had been a “confusion” in handling the report. Mind you, there is nothing confusing about a man screaming racial slurs at a mother and her children while circling their car.

Her father, Herb Ewing, captured both the terror and the restraint in his daughter’s response, saying she “handled it great because at the end of the day it could have been a lot worse.”

Only after public pressure did authorities charge the man with harassment. By then, the damage had already been done; not just by the racist aggressor, but by a police department that initially failed to protect, failed to listen, and failed to act when it mattered most.