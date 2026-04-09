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Chlöe Bailey Shuts Down Rumors Of Beyoncé Beef

Benevolent Boss Bey: Chlöe Bailey Subtly Claps Back At Critics Claiming Beyoncé Would Snub Her For Attending Kanye’s Concert

Published on April 9, 2026
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It seems like Chlöe Bailey wants fans to know that she and Beyoncé are still good!

World Premiere Of "Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé"
Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

The “Have Mercy” singer was at the receiving end of some serious backlash after she attended a Ye—formerly known as Kanye West—concert in Los Angeles.

As previously reported, Bailey was in attendance for Ye’s sold-out performance at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles last week, and while at the concert, she posted multiple videos gushing over the experience, writing captions including “legendary” and “so inspired.” While a lot of celebrities and regular folks who attended the show were heavily criticized, Chlöe’s attendance caused some extra eye rolls due to her connection to Beyoncé. She is signed to the singer’s label and management company, Parkwood Entertainment, and has long been embraced by B.

While Ye used to have a strong connection to Beyoncé and her husband, Jay-Z, that friendship is likely over. After years of speculated tension between the former friends and collaborators, Ye tweeted awful allegations about the couple’s children, which seems pretty impossible to come back from.

Following Bailey’s eagerness to post concert footage, fans were sure that Bey would be upset with the singer. But, Chlöe quickly shut that down, posting a selfie of her and Beyoncé just a few days after the controversial concert.

On Tuesday, April 7, Bey hosted a private event for the launch of Cécred’s new styling collection, bringing together close friends, family, and fans to celebrate the milestone, as BOSSIP previously reported. In addition to B, her mother, Tina Knowles, and daughter, Blue Ivy, Chlöe Bailey was also in attendance, fitting in perfectly with the all-white theme.

It was there that Bailey took some selfies with bosswoman Bey, with both women smiling ear-to-ear in their picture. While Chlöe’s invite to the event serves as enough evidence that she’s still good with Mrs. Carter, her posting that selfie serves as a subtle clap back for anyone thinking otherwise.

When Bailey posted the snap to Instagram, friends and fans flooded the comments to support her simple shut-down tactic.

“EXACTLY!!!! Cause what was said??!!! 🔥🔥,” Jessie Woo commented.

Another comment reads, “That’s how you clear um! Canceled where?????? HELLO.”

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