Late Registration: Kanye Finally Apologizes For Insulting Jay-Z & Beyoncé’s Twins But Ridiculously Ruins It With THIS

Kanye is STILL Kanye’ing, and firing off a flurry of bizarre tweets. In what could have been a brief moment of clarity, however, he apologized directly to Jay-Z for his horrible remarks about his twins, before absolutely ruining it with a tweet about Beyoncé.

As previously reported Kanye faced scrutiny after he fired off horrific tweets about 7-year-old twins Rumi and Sir, questioning their mental capacity before deleting the post, only to reshare it the next day.

The rapper even made sure to clarify after deletion that he did not wipe the tweet in order to be “a good person,” but rather, to keep his social media account in good standing.

“I need everyone to know that I took the post about Jay Z and Beyoncé’s family down … because there was a possibility of my Twitter being cancelled,” he wrote.

He went on to declare that he’d never apologize until Jay-Z and Beyoncé help him get custody of his children; North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5, whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, who he accused of “sex trafficking.”

“THERE WILL NEVER BE AN APOLOGY TO THE CARTER FAMILY UNTIL THEY HELP ME WITH MY CHILDREN,” Ye wrote on X. “N****S BE GETTING ONE N**** OUT OF JAIL AT A TIME TO LOOK PRESTIGIOUS THE CARTERS AND THE KARDASHIANS ARE BASICALLY THE SAME EXCEPT THE KARDASHIANS ARE SEX TRAFFICKING.”

In additional since-deleted tweets, he also hypothesized that Jay would murder him for his tweet.

“I KNOW JAY Z IS DRIVING AROUND LIKE DAMN I HAVE TO KILL KANYE,” he tweeted before continuing in another post, “I KNOW ITS GONNA HURT JAY Z TO KILL ME BUT SOMEBODYS GOTTA DO IT.”

Kanye Apologizes To Jay-Z For Rumi & Sir Tweet, Tweets About Beyoncé Shortly After

Despite his previous notion that he wouldn’t apologize, on Wednesday he apparently had a change of heart.

“I’m sorry Jay Z,” he wrote. “I be feeling bad about my tweet but I still feel I gave my life to this industry and thought so many people were my family but when I needed family on some real sht none of these rap n**s had my back.”

That kumbaya moment didn’t last, however, because he soon followed up with a tweet questioning if Beyoncé allows Jay-Z to cheat.

“Do Beyoncé ever let Jay get p***u? I mean like at least a couple times,” tweeted Kanye.

SIGH.

As you can imagine fans of the rapper and the BeyHive are absolutely fed up; as are we.

What do YOU think about Kanye apologizing to Jay-Z before bringing up Beyoncé?