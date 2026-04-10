NCAA Women’s Basketball Champions Lauren Betts and Kiki Rice Spill Their Secret Sauce While Celebrating UCLA’s First-Ever National Title

UCLA women's basketball team won their first-ever national championship.

Players Lauren Betts and Kiki Rice worked a shift at Raising Cane's to celebrate with fans.

Both players are expected to be top picks in the upcoming WNBA draft.

For a team who’s always yelling, “Let’s get this chicken,” there’s no more perfect place to celebrate a championship win than Raising Cane’s.

Source: Raising Cane’s

Fresh off their historic win, UCLA basketball stars Lauren Betts and Kiki Rice traded the hardwood for the countertop as they celebrated the programs first-ever national championship.

The beloved duo popped up at Raising Cane’s in Hollywood on Thursday, April 9, where they worked a “shift” serving fans from both the front counter and the drive-thru. Still riding high from leading the UCLA Bruins women’s basketball to its first-ever NCAA Women’s Basketball National Championship, Betts and Rice kept the energy going by handing out box combos, taking photos, and hyping up a crowd of excited fans.

Customers at the chain’s Sunset Blvd. location got a surprise when the restaurant selected a few lucky people to be served directly by the championship duo. Between orders, the two made time to celebrate with Caniacs and soak in the moment with supporters who showed up to be part of the fun.

The appearance comes just days after UCLA capped off a dominant 37-1 season with a commanding 79-51 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks, securing the program’s first national title after years of coming close in the tournament.

Source: Raising Cane’s

“That moment was the best moment in my life,” Rice said about winning it all. “That’s what we came here to do – to achieve that goal and finish out our college career. There hasn’t been a ton of time to relax with the draft coming up, just getting back into it.”

Betts echoed that excitement while reflecting on what’s ahead for both of them.

“I’m grateful for all of the people who have put in work to create opportunities for people like me and Kiki,” she said. “We’re making our dreams come true. It’s unbelievable. If my younger self could see me now, they’d be really proud.”

With the WNBA Draft right around the corner, both players are expected to be top picks, adding even more momentum to an already unforgettable run. Beyond their on-court success, both Betts and Rice also pointed to the bigger picture, highlighting how much women’s basketball continues to grow.

“It’s been really great to see the growth after all these years,” Rice said. “People are here and engaged and interested in our stories. It’s really cool to have opportunities like this one at Raising Cane’s at a time when women’s sports is growing.”

Source: Raising Cane’s

Betts, who earned Final Four Most Outstanding Player along with Big Ten Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year honors, anchored UCLA’s dominance in the paint, while Rice led the charge as one of the nation’s top guards.

Raising Cane’s has made a habit of turning major sports moments into fan-friendly celebrations, and this one was no different. The Hollywood event was part of a larger, coast-to-coast celebration honoring this year’s champions, bringing fans even closer to the athletes they’ve been cheering for all season.