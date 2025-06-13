Drew Sidora’s soon-to-be ex-husband, Ralph Pittman, is continuing to drop CVS-length receipts of his estranged wife having an alleged affair, while claiming that an infamous moment between them was completely fabricated. “Let’s be clear, TAMPA was resolved before we started filming #RHOA,” wrote the petty podcaster on X. “Our first day of filming was our actual Anniversary.”

On Tuesday (June 10) and Wednesday (June 11), the unabashed cellar dweller dropped digital bombshells packed with screenshots that seemed to suggest The Real Housewives of Atlanta star had a past fling with former WNBA player Ty Young, something he’s been trying to prove on the Bravo series. But that’s not all—he also pointed to a flirty message thread hinting that Drew might be sparking something new with her latest “friend,” Blakk.

Here’s What Ralph Pittman’s Screenshots Captured

On Tuesday, Pittman kicked off his smear campaign against Sidora with a screenshot that appeared to show his estranged wife sending affectionate messages to her mysterious friend and business consultant, Blakk.

The message captured someone, supposedly Blakk, asking the housewife if she was trying to “cuff” him.

“Are you cuffin me Ms. Sidora,” the message read, to which Sidora allegedly replied, “Consider yourself CUFFED Baby.” Another message showed Blakk coordinating a car to pick up the actress after her flight landed, suggesting that the two were more than just “friends.” Pittman claimed that the two were “sexually” involved. “Drew is dealing with Blakk sexually and trying to get back with me,” he alleged in his caption. “Most of the things you saw on tv were fabricated. I played the bad guy for Drew to keep her peach and now she’s taking it too far.”

Pittman, who filed for divorce in February 2023 after eight years of marriage from the “Single Again” singer, also claimed that his unannounced solo trip to Tampa “didn’t happen the way” viewers may have thought. Allegedly, Sidora had his “location on her phone” the whole time.

The drama did not stop there. On Wednesday, June 11, Pittman hopped back on X with more allegations against his estranged wife—this time doubling down on his long-standing claim that Sidora’s relationship with former WNBA player Ty Young was the straw that broke their years-long marriage.

The entrepreneur shared a screenshot showing people, purported to be Young and the housewife, exchanging affectionate messages back and forth, telling each other that they “loved” and “missed” one another. He followed up with photos that appeared to show the duo getting a little close, with Young seemingly kissing Sidora on the neck.

“It’s crazy how I’m called a serial cheater with no receipts, when the affair that ended our marriage is denied like explicit details haven’t been out there for years,” Pittman captioned the post. “Keep crying for the cameras and telling your fake truth, but don’t confuse acting with innocence. #RHOA.”

Drew didn’t respond to the Blakk and Young relationship accusations, but she did hop into The Neighborhood Talk’s comments section to set the record straight about the Tampa debacle. She claimed that it was a producer from Bravo who dropped the pin on Pittman’s location during his three-day Tampa getaway and that she had no knowledge of his whereabouts prior.

“He’s really trying to earn his peach today. My producer @MarkusBurnsOfficial wouldn’t fabricate or follow fake storyline[s]. He was the person who found out Ralph was in Tampa and told me because we were supposed to get COVID tested,” she wrote.

Ralph has since doubled down on his claims, alleging that the entire scene of Drew questioning him about Tampa was a reenactment to create a “villain vs. damsel narrative,” he also added that shortly after filming the scene, they took an anniversary trip to a Georgia winery.

“Let’s be clear, TAMPA was resolved before we started filming #RHOA,” wrote Ralph on X. “Our first day of filming was our actual Anniversary, August 21st. On camera, you saw a fabricated reenactment for TV that evolved into the Villain vs. Damsel narrative. After filming, we celebrated our anniversary and went to Chateau Elan. The 1st text shows exactly where I was, why I left, how I felt and my tone. The 2nd text is from our Producer for the first day of filming. 3rd text is the date of the video.”

Drew Sidora Has Insisted That She’s Single And Not Dating Blakk Or Ty Young

During The Real Housewives of Atlanta After Show on June 9, Sidora addressed the Blakk rumors head-on, admitting there may have been some flirtation with him, but firmly stated their relationship was purely platonic.

“It’s just a friendship, we talk on the phone, we laugh, he gives me business advice…it’s just someone I consider to be a friend and that’s all that it is,” she told Cynthia Bailey when asked about the status of their relationship. “He wants to be single and I kind of feel like I want to be married again. There’s a misalignment there.”

Sidora also shared a few details about her new “friend,” revealing that Blakk is an entrepreneur behind a booming no-tobacco, no-nicotine hookah brand, one she claims has already pulled in an impressive $9 million.

As for the photos of Ty Young and Drew Sidora, it’s a bit unclear, but The Real Housewives of Atlanta star addressed the Young dating rumors during a May appearance on Carlos King’s Reality With The King podcast. Sidora admitted there was plenty of “flirting” and meaningful conversation between her and the WNBA alum, but stressed that their relationship never crossed the line into anything romantic. She made it clear their bond was purely platonic and had no connection to her divorce, despite what her ex, Ralph Pittman, suggested in a recent episode of RHOA.

“There were just certain things that I wasn’t comfortable with—and not judging anybody for their sexual orientation—I just loved my husband,” Sidora told King upfront last month. “Now, I can’t help it if Ty felt differently or how she felt. I can’t speak for her. But for me, I appreciated the friendship, I appreciated the conversation…I appreciated the distraction from what I was going through.”

