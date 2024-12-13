Boxer Claressa Shields Claps Back At Papoose Affair Claims
Claressa Shields Responds To Remy Ma Affair Allegations, Eazy The Block Captain Claims Papoose Knew About Remy Relationship For Two Years
The Remy Ma and Papoose cheating scandal reached a petty peak yesterday when professional boxer Claressa Shields called out Remy Ma for dragging her name after the “Conceited” rapper accused her of having an affair with Papoose. Adding fuel to the messy Mackie matrimony fire, battle rapper Eazy The Block Captain joined the conversation, claiming Papoose was aware of his relationship with Remy for two years.
Shields was the first to step in and set the record straight. Responding to the claims head-on, the boxing star took to X with a snarky post that read:
“Misery loves company baby… Smh. I’m just so happy over here. I can’t believe a 45-year-old woman is crashing out like this. [clown emoji] behavior.”
Remy Ma clapped back, alleging Shields wanted to be friends at one point.
The comment didn’t sit well with Remy, who immediately clapped back with a diss aimed at the pugilist.
“I’m not 45 YET! But you are 29 and I’ll just say this… you not aging like wine,” the former Love & Hip-Hop star penned in a since-deleted post. “AGAIN tho, I’m not your enemy. Tell ya boyfriend to buy you some flowers & gifts. & he didn’t answer any of his phones cuz he was with his Cali girl this week.”
According to a screenshot obtained by The Shade Room on Tuesday, Remy also claimed that Shields tried to be friendly with her at one point before her fallout with Papoose. She exposed some DM exchanges with the boxer, in which Shields allegedly wished her a happy new year and asked for advice on how to “show off her body,” the rapper claimed.
“This is crazy… I created this monster though,” the New York-bred femcee captioned the post, which is no longer available on her Instagram page.
“Praising u knowing things weren’t right and keeping quiet knowing the truth. You think you know what I got, so that’s why you feel comfortable lying to these people. I promise YOU gonna be sorry.”
Minutes later, Shields took to X to respond once more, calling the DM screenshots “fake.”
“You making fake texts is crazy! I’m not a bi**h you can bully,” the Flint, Michigan, native penned. “You’re bitter and mad. You making yourself look stupid, just stop it.”
Before signing off, the boxer challenged Remy to a fight in the ring.
“Might as well! Next fight is Feb 2nd in Flint, Michigan for some more Heavyweight Belts! & The Fire Inside comes out Christmas Day in a theatre near you!”
She added in a since-deleted post, according to Vibe:
“Claressa Shields vs. @RealRemyMa Feb 2nd! Come get yo a** whooped crash out!!”
That’s not all that happened; however, Remy’s rumored boyfriend Eazy The Block Captain also entered the chat.
Hit the flip.
Eazy The Block Captain Claims Papoose Knew He Was Creepin’ With Remy Ma
The drama between Remy and Papoose did not stop there.
On Thursday morning battle rapper, Eazy The Block Captain claimed that he was creeping with Remy Ma in an interview on The Boule. Notably, he alleged that Papoose knew about them seeing each other “a few months before I battled Hitman Holla.” He claimed that he was in a relationship with the former Terror Squad femcee for two years.
“The n***a knew already! I know he up there trying to play victim and all of that s**t but he been knew. He knew two years ago. I ain’t gonna lie, don’t let the n***a cap y’all n***as up.” Eazy said in the clip.
Interestingly, Eazy The Block Captain also alleged that Papoose found out about them seeing one another because he planted a “recording device,” or “bug,” inside Remy’s car.
“So, how he knew is, he was bugging her car… So, like that’s how the n***a knew, the n***a is a weirdo…He bugged the car and you couldn’t really hear me on the other side, but you could hear her talking to me, so that’s how he knew and it’s not cap, I got all the proof,” Eazy continued. “I’m gonna keep it a dolla here!”
Neither Remy nor Papoose have responded to the claims.
During a 2023 rap battle, hip-hop star Geechi Gotti targeted Remy with a verse accusing her of cheating on Papoose with his opponent, Eazy The Block Captain. He also fueled a rumor, suggesting that her angry husband had attacked the Philly rapper.
Wow, this cheating scandal keeps getting hotter by the minute! Who do you think is telling the truth here?
