Rihanna comments on wanting to get pregnant again in 2026, suggesting a new album may be further delayed.

Rihanna, a mother of 3, previously said she 'cracked' her new album, but its release timeline remains unclear.

Fans have been anticipating Rihanna's 9th studio album, 'R9', for over 8 years since her last release, 'Anti'.

It looks like 2026 might not come with a new Rihanna album, after all.

For years now, fans have been hoping the Fenty Beauty founder would give us some news about the release of her ninth studio album.

While Rihanna obviously loves being a mother, she finally welcomed her first baby girl in 2025, leading some members of The Navy to believe she may be done expanding her family. However, it doesn’t seem like that’s the case, with the beauty mogul leaving an Instagram comment about wanting to get pregnant in 2026.

In a video uploaded to the platform on Sunday, Jan. 11, former Love Island star Montana Rose Brown shared some thoughts for the New Year.

“Deciding to get hot and sexy or get pregnant in 2026,” the reality star, who shares two children with her fiancé Mark O’Connor, wrote over a video.

On Monday, Rihanna hopped in the comments to add: “Wait! So I’m not crazy then? Bet!”

The singer and boyfriend A$AP Rocky welcomed their third child, a daughter named Rocki, on Sept. 13. They are also parents to two sons: RZA, born in 2022, and Riot, who arrived in 2023.

Rih and her longtime love have been together since 2020, and talk openly about their plans for the future—which always included having a lot of kids.

"I always thought it would be marriage first, then a baby, but who the f**k says it has to be that way," Rihanna said to Vogue in April 2022. "I'm certainly not gonna let that get in the way of me being a mom."

Fans hoping for a new album aren’t without merit, as Rihanna has been teasing R9 for years now. In February 2025, during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the mother of three said she’s “feeling really optimistic” about her long-awaited album, saying that she “finally cracked it.”

“This feels right. It feels like it digs right into where I need to be, and I want this,” she said of the project. “This body needs to come out, and I’m ready to go there. This is becoming my new freedom, because when I’m in the studio, I know that my time away from my kids is to blossom something that hasn’t been watered in eight years. I’ve been in the studio the whole eight years. But it didn’t hit me. I was searching for it.” She continued, “I went through phases of what I wanted to do. ‘This kind of album, not that album.’ I know it’s not going to be anything that anybody expects. And it’s not going to be commercial or radio digestible. It’s going to be where my artistry deserves to be right now. I feel like I’ve finally cracked it, girl!”

That conversation happened a year ago, so it’s unclear if Rihanna still feels the same way about the music she made. But, with the 10-year anniversary of her last album, Anti, coming later this month, fans are dying for some sort of information about R9. Whether or not they get it is a mystery.