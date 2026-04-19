Fed Up & Stuck! Cardi B Says She’s Canceling Atlanta Concert, Drags ‘Disrespectful’ Arena Staff Before Demanding Apology

ATL might make Cardi go M.I.A.! Cardi B let the chopper sing on State Farm Arena staff in a viral video for disrespecting her so badly that she stormed out and refused to take the stage for the final show of her Little Miss Drama tour.

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Whew, this time it seems Cardi isn’t the drama, but she won’t let any of it slide behind the scenes either. On Saturday, April 18, she called out “rude” event staff for ruining her last night in Atlanta. The “Pretty & Petty” performer went live, showing fans exactly what she had to say before storming out.

“We’re on live right here because you and your f**king employees are being disrespectful! I’m not going to perform today. Go get your boss,” she said to a staff member offscreen.

“I’m not performing today! Let me tell you why. Your employees are being f**king rude for no reason, pointing fingers for no reason, touching people for no reason!” she yelled.

Cardi claimed the issues have only gone down at this one venue because “I did 35 shows and I never had a problem and we’ve been kind to everybody!”

The “Bodega Baddie” briefly went live on X Spaces to explain that the only way she’ll perform as planned is if they apologize.

“I’m going to make it very f**king clear: Until these motherf**kers apologize to me, I’m not doing s**t!” she said.

In a follow-up post, she seemingly addressed the ongoing issues and abuse of power, but promised Atlanta fans “I’ll see you soon.”

“When you hold power and authority, use it with kindness and respect. Never abuse it… because not everyone will endure your arrogance in silence. Treat others exactly like you demand to be treated. Atlanta… I’ll see you soon,” she wrote Saturday night.

It’s unclear if that last sentence means she’s putting things on pause temporarily or if she’ll have to make it up to her Atlanta fans with another show. We all know Belcalis doesn’t play about disappointing fans, but trying her team is clearly enough to make her knock all this s**t over.

We’ll see if the State Farm Arena staff can make peace in time to save the show, at least for the sake of fans already waiting to see their fave.