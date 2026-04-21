Red Carpet Rundown: Ciara Shut Down The 'Devil Wears Prada 2' NYC Premiere Wearing Black Designer Romeo Hunte

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Celebrity Looks From The NYC Devil Wears Prada 2 Premiere

Seen On The Scene: The Wilsons, Winnie Harlow & June Ambrose Sizzle & Slay The ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ Premiere

Celebrities Winnie Harlow, June Ambrose, and the Wilsons turned heads at the glamorous 'Devil Wears Prada 2' premiere.

Published on April 20, 2026
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  • Ciara wows in a layered denim coat with a cinched waist and long train by Black designer Romeo Hunte.
  • The Devil Wears Prada 2 premiere in NYC brings out style favorites like Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Jasmine Tookes in couture looks.
  • The film explores the changing fashion media landscape, with power dynamics shifting due to influencer culture and digital-first trends.
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Source: Dia Dipasupil/ John Nacion

The Devil Wears Prada 2 red carpet featured some of your faves sizzling and slaying in ….. ahead of the buzzy film’s May 1 premiere.

First up, Ciara was seen on the scene, stunning in an avant-garde denim number.

Walking alongside her hubby, Russell Wilson, the singer wore a white button-down and shorts underneath a layered denim coat in a medium blue wash. The coat featured a tightly cinched rope waist and cascading panels of fabric that fell into a long train.

She topped off the look with black pumps and a chunky stacked rhinestone choker. She styled her hair in a black wavy bob.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MOVIE
Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

The look also (once again) did little to quiet speculation that she’s beautifully baking “baby Cinco”, her fifth child with Russell Wilson.

We are loving Ciara’s red carpet moment, courtesy of Black designer Romeo Hunte. Romeo presented the look during his February 2026 New York Fashion Week show.

For the premiere of such a couture culture classic, Ciara’s look did not miss. It was the kind of fit that makes people talk, pause, and stare.

The second Devil Wears Prada movie is one of the most anticipated of the year. Elle reports that the sequel finds Miranda Priestly dealing with a fashion media world that no longer looks the way it used to.

With Runway under financial pressure, she ends up going head-to-head with former assistant Emily Charlton, who now holds major power at a luxury brand and has the ad money Miranda needs. The film is also said to tap into bigger conversations around influencer culture, fast fashion, and how power in fashion keeps shifting in a digital-first era.

The New York City premiere is one of many held across the globe, building hype and trendy buzz for the film.

As we await the film, the red carpet has already given us plenty to talk about.

Film stars like Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway led a list of celebrity guests, along with style favorites June Ambrose and Winnie Harlow. Scroll to see looks.

Meryl Streep

"The Devil Wears Prada 2" New York Premiere
Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty

Meryl wasn’t playing – this was her moment. The iconic actress stepped out in a bold red Givenchy coat layered over a black base, finished with a statement belt that pulled the look together. Dark sunglasses added that signature Miranda energy. The entire look felt sharp, intentional, and fully in character.

Anne Hathaway

"The Devil Wears Prada 2" New York Premiere
Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Anne wore a sculpted Louis Vuitton red gown with a structured silhouette that hugged through the bodice and flared at the skirt. The clean neckline and tailored fit kept the focus on the shape. It felt classic, polished, and very red carpet ready.

Jasmine Tookes

Devil Wears Prada 2 NYC World Premiere
Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

Jasmine looked amazing as the lady in red while giving BAWDY while serving chic sophistication. Get into her body-hugging dress with a folded off-the-shoulder design, tailored fit. and long length.

June Ambrose

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Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

June did what she does best – bring the whimsy to fashion. The celebrity stylist leaned into volume with a black-and-purple ruffled gown that moved with every step. The layered fabric created dimension without losing shape. It was a strong fashion moment that played with texture and scale.

Winnie Harlow

Devil Wears Prada 2 NYC World Premiere
Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

Winne stepped out in a Stéphane Rolland black gown with gold embellishment across the bodice that caught the light. The fitted shape balanced the detail up top. The supermodel’s look was sleek, elevated, and made to be seen.

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Seen On The Scene: The Wilsons, Winnie Harlow & June Ambrose Sizzle & Slay The ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ Premiere was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

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