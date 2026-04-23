MAGA Music: Nicki Minaj Reloading Republican Alignment At White House Correspondents’ Dinner, Nelly Performing At Pre-Party

Nicki Minaj is bringing her Trump praise to an even bigger stage, this time the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner. Not only that, but it’s getting “Hot In Herrre” for Nelly, who’s expected to perform at a pre-party for the so-called “nerd prom.”

Source: ANGELA WEISS/Getty

The Washington Times reports that Onika will be in attendance at Saturday’s gala at the Washington Hilton. The outlet also notes that Nelly is set to perform on Friday ahead of the event at the Executive Branch, a Washington club owned by Donald Trump Jr., where tickets reportedly cost $500,000.

Nelly previously performed at Trump’s inauguration ball and defended himself from backlash, saying it is “an honour for me to perform for the president of the United States, regardless of who is in office.”

As previously reported, Nelly added that he was “not political” or “trying to tell anybody who they should vote for” by agreeing to perform at a Trump event.

“This is not me telling you, ‘Yo, you should vote for this candidate.’ I think you should do your homework and figure out what best helps you and the people who you love and you provide for because I’m clueless on a lot of things when it gets down to it,” he said. “But what I will say is that, I respect the office. This isn’t politics. The politics, for me, is over. [Trump] won! He’s the president. He’s the commander in chief of what I would like to say is the best country in the world … It is an honour for me to perform for the president of the United States, regardless of who is in office.”

Nelly is also scheduled to perform during the Rock The Country music festival that kicks off next month.

As for Nicki Minaj, she fully endorsed Trump earlier this year at the Trump Accounts Summit in Washington, D.C., where she proudly proclaimed herself his “No. 1 fan” and dismissed critics. Source: Win McNamee / Getty

“I will say that I am probably the president’s No. 1 fan, and that’s not going to change,” she said. “And the hate or what people have to say, it does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him more.”

The rapper also doubled down on defending the president, vowing not to let detractors “get away with bullying him and the smear campaigns,” before adding, “He has a lot of force behind him, and God is protecting him. Amen.”

In recent months, she’s doubled down on her backing of Trump and his administration. In February she did an interview with right-wing podcaster Katie Miller, explaining that the criticism directed at Trump pushed her to speak up more forcefully on his behalf.

“Religious freedom is something that’s very important to me, but if I’m being honest, President Trump,” she said. “When I saw how he was being treated, over and over and over, I just couldn’t handle it.” Sigh. What do YOU think about Nicki and Nelly’s latest Trump dealings?