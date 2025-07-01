Viewers of Nelly and Ashanti’s new reality show had a lot to say after the rapper refused to change any diapers for their newborn baby, with some alleging he’s treating his beloved wife like a “married single mother.”

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

During a recent episode of their new reality TV series, Nelly & Ashanti: We Belong Together, the couple talks about the fact that Nelly is about to head out on tour for the next two months. The singer admits that his being gone for so long is going to be really hard on her, since she just welcomed their baby son, KK, 11 months ago.

“I’m split about his tour,” Ashanti says in a joint confessional with Nelly. “My first response is I’m super happy for him for putting it together. The wife and mommy side of me is like, ‘F**k!’ ”

“Nah, the wife side of me and mommy side of me is a little sad,” she continues. “You know, daddy’s gonna be gone for a long time.”

The episode then cuts to another scene, where the couple is eating a meal together as the new mom reiterates that it’s going to be hard with a baby while Nelly is on tour.

“Well, listen, it’s all you. I ain’t going to even lie,” Nelly told his wife. “You know, I ain’t got nothing for him.”

Ashanti responded, “Absolutely not, I know.”

In another scene, Nelly can be seen talking to some friends and saying that he and Ashanti discussed how she was going to do more of the work while KK is little.

“Until he can say, ‘I’m hungry,’ until he can say, ‘I need to use the bathroom,’ it’s gonna be a lot in your lap,” Nelly recalls telling her. “But as soon as he start walking, I told her I said, ‘Enjoy.’ Cause as soon as he get to walking and talking, he with the crew.”

Cutting back to the restaurant, Ashanti asks Nelly about never waking up when their son cries during the night.

“Do y’all really be up at night? I heard about it,” Nelly asks. “You know what? It’s absolutely ridiculous that you’ll still be dead sleep and he’ll be mad loud,” Ashanti responds. “I’m blessed with that tune-out,” Nelly says. “No. That means get up. It’s your turn to change him,” Ashanti responds. “I’ma take you back to this conversation we had before you kicked me under the table,” Nelly says. “I said, ‘Baby, I’ll give you the world. I just ain’t changing no diaper.’ ” Ashanti rolled her eyes and said, “Oh my god.”

It’s no surprise that the internet had a lot to say about these conversations, criticizing Nelly for his unwillingness to help with the basic responsibilities of his own child. A lot of fans on X have referred to Ashanti as a “married single mother,” pointing out that she shouldn’t take on so much of the burden when she has a perfectly capable husband.

“It’s a shame Ashanti is married single mother. So embarrassing,” one viewer tweeted. “He spun the block only to not give af fr. The first year is when the mom needs help the most. Nelly not gonna change a diaper? Idk how she doesn’t get the ick.”

Other fans weren’t as upset by Nelly’s admission, pointing out that he likely pays a nanny to do the grunt work he doesn’t want to deal with.

