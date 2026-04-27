WNBA Star Lexie Brown Blasts Baseless Klay Thompson Buzz After Megan Thee Stallion Breakup: ‘None Of It Is True’

Lexie Brown does not want her name involved in Klay Thompson’s mess!

Source: Steph Chambers / Johnny Nunez

Megan Thee Stallion’s split from Klay Thompson still has the girls shaking, and after the rapper accused the NBA player of infidelity, some fans immediately started linking Thompson to WNBA player Lexie Brown.

According to some accounts online, which, notably, provided no proof, Brown previously posted message threads between her and Klay, where he allegedly claimed that his relationship with Megan was only for the cameras. Others also pointed out that Thompson followed Brown on Instagram shortly before Meg announced their split, further fueling speculation.

While there’s no proof of a relationship between the two, people ran with that narrative, and now, Lexie Brown is shutting down rumors that she played a part in Megan’s split from Klay.

In an Instagram Story posted on Sunday, April 26, the Seattle Storm player made it clear she has no connection to the former couple.

“I’ve seen what’s being said online, and I want to be clear, none of it is true, and I have no involvement in this situation,” Brown wrote over a black screen. She continued, “This week marks the start of an important and exciting new season for me, and my focus is fully on that,” insisting that her attention is fully on basketball.

This clear message from Brown comes after Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion called it quits, with the rapper accusing the Dallas Mavericks player of cheating on her. The pair had been dating publicly for less than a year.

“Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house…got ‘cold feet,'” the rapper wrote in her Instagram Story on Saturday, April 25. “Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season now you don’t know if you can be “monogamous”???? b***h I need a REAL break after this one ..bye yall.”

In a statement to TMZ confirming their split, Megan doubled down on her post, saying: “Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there’s no real path forward. I’m taking this time to prioritize myself and move ahead with peace and clarity.”

Klay Thompson has yet to speak on their split.