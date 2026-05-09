Empire Expanding Mychel ‘Snoop’ Dillard Reflects On Motherhood, Loss & Legacy With ‘Grieve. Grow. Go.’ [Exclusive]

Snoop Dillard overcame teenage motherhood to become a self-made millionaire and successful entrepreneur.

The tragic loss of her daughter prompted Snoop to shift focus, slow down, and find meaning in life beyond business.

Her memoir and reality show provide a personal look at her story, alongside her advocacy for mental health and the opioid crisis.

Source: Courtesy/ Mychel “Snoop” Dillard Family Photo Archives

They say trials transform us, but for Mychel “Snoop” Dillard, grief became the ground where growth took root.

The Atlanta-based businesswoman, who co-owns several restaurants with Grammy-nominated rapper 2 Chainz, is gaining national momentum with her debut book Grieve. Grow. Go. and her reality dating series Snooping for Love both highlighting her growing presence in business, entertainment, and personal growth. More than that, they serve as both a reminder for some and an introduction for others to her story.

Source: Courtesy/ Mychel “Snoop” Dillard Family Photo Archives

Snoop’s rise highlights her growth and grit. She became a mother at 14, enrolled at Vanderbilt University at 16, and graduated with honors before becoming a self-made millionaire in her 30s. Today, she leads a growing portfolio that includes 20 salon suites and multiple businesses while guiding aspiring entrepreneurs through wealth-building masterclasses.

Now, her story carries added weight, particularly as Mother’s Day approaches.

“I lost my daughter when she was 22, it really, really hit home to me how short life is and how our people can be here one day and gone the next,” she told BOSSIP of the 2023 fentanyl overdose that claimed her only child’s life. Source: Courtesy/ Mychel “Snoop” Dillard Family Photo Archives

The tragic loss marked a significant turning point for Snoop.

“Everything to me was always business, I was always thinking about what I was going to do next and how I could excel to even greater heights,” she said. “That has caused me to slow down and really look at enjoying life more.”

That shift informs Grieve. Grow. Go., a memoir-meets-manifesto that traces her journey from teenage motherhood to financial independence, while confronting grief, growth and the grit required to rebuild.

Source: Courtesy/ Mychel “Snoop” Dillard Family Photo Archives

“I’m hoping that it gives people strength, that it inspires people and gives them a reason to continue to grow and go on,” Snoop said. “How do you pick yourself up when the dream turns into a nightmare, that’s what I wanted to illustrate.”

The book arrives amid heightened awareness around mental health and the opioid crisis, with Snoop stepping into advocacy through candid conversations about loss, healing, and hard-earned hope.

“I really didn’t want to go on, I thought about suicide,” she told BOSSIP. “I isolated myself, I started drinking more, but I had to go through all of the stages and finally get to a point where I’m like, ‘I’m going to be okay.’”

On the unscripted side, Snooping for Love marks her move into reality TV, following her as she balances dating and her business empire. She stars in and executive produces the series available on Apple TV, Prime Video and Tubi, offering a more personal look at her life–and the ladies vying to be in it.





“For people to see the other side of me, because what I generally show is just the business side,” she said. “To see me being funny, showing my personality, my personal life, I thought that was very interesting.”

The series has drawn strong audience engagement in Atlanta, Nashville and Houston, with a reunion special set to debut this summer.

Source: Courtesy/ Mychel “Snoop” Dillard Family Photo Archives

Even as her profile expands, Snoop remains candid about the realities behind the rise.

“You’re the last one to eat,” she told BOSSIP about the struggles entrepereneurs face. “Once everything gets paid, sometimes there’s not enough left for you to even get paid.” “Heavy is the head that holds the crown,” she added. “You’ve got a lot of people and their families relying on you.” Source: Courtesy/ Mychel “Snoop” Dillard Family Photo Archives

That candid commentary carries into her speaking engagements, including recent appearances at Clark Atlanta University and Vanderbilt, where she shares lessons on ownership, discipline, and scaling with intention.

This Mother’s Day, Snoop’s story is a moving reminder of a mother’s strength through every season.

“My legacy is filled with giving back, helping other people get to the next level,” she told BOSSIP. “No matter what you’ve gone through, you still can be great.”

Source: Courtesy/ Mychel “Snoop” Dillard Family Photo Archives

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “help” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.





