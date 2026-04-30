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Top Moments From The 2026 Billboard Women In Music Awards

Tyla, Keke Palmer, Mariah The Scientist & Teyana Taylor Gold-Gilded Slay The 2026 Billboard Women In Music Awards

It girls like Teyana Taylor, Tyla, and Keke Palmer ate up the carpet with bold, over-the-top, barely there looks we loved.

Published on April 30, 2026
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  • Warm neutral shades like tan, gold, and champagne dominated the red carpet.
  • Celebrities wore daring looks with features like feathers, fringe, and strategic cutouts.
  • Corsets, structured shapes, and mini dresses were popular silhouettes at the event.
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Seen on the gold-gilded scene…

Source: Christopher Polk/ Rodin Eckenroth/ Amy Sussman/ Gilbert Flores

The 2026 Billboard Women in Music Awards were held on April 29, and the red carpet gave us plenty to talk about. Some of our favorite it girls arrived serving major style—color, texture, and sexy silhouettes.

When it came to trends, a few notes kept showing up. We clocked fringe, warm neutral shades, skin-baring fashion, and bold choices that we loved.

Tyla, Teyana Taylor, Keke Palmer, and Mariah the Scientist gave some of our favorite looks of the night. Each stepped out with details we took note of—and yes, we’re already thinking about how to bring them into our own closets.

2026 Billboard Women In Music
Source: Monica Schipper / Getty

Neutrals To Nude Looks: These Women Stunned At The 2026 Billboard Women In Music Awards

Let’s start with color.

Tan. Gold. Champagne. Warm brown. These shades took over the carpet, and on melanin? They looked right. Pulling out every undertone and glow.

The Billboard Women in Music 2026 - Arrivals
Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Tyla gave us texture and movement in a feathered look that made a statement. Keke stepped out in a rhinestone fringe moment that hit every angle of the light. Teyana brought structure in Ashi Studio couture, pairing a sculpted corset with a flowing skirt. Mariah kept it tight and minimal in a gold mini with matching boots.

Different silhouettes. Same energy.

Tyla, Keke, Mariah, and Teyana also showed skin in different ways. The Billboard Women in Music red carpet was not about playing it safe.

Whether with a nude panel like Keke, strategic cutouts like Tyla, a deep cowl neck like Mariah, or an open corset look like Teyana, these didn’t hold back.

The Billboard Women in Music 2026 - Arrivals
Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

What does this mean for our closets? Wear the corset. Play with sculpted shapes. And lean into statement details like feathers, fringe, rhinestones, and tulle.

In addition to these leading ladies, more starlets turned heads and oozed style inspiration. We’re talking Coco Jones, Victoria Monét, Kehlani, Serena Page, and more. The annual awards are all about recognizing the influence of women in music, culture, and entertainment.

So it’s only right that we be inspired by their fashion, too. Swipe and see our full gallery of looks from the 2026 Billboard Women in Music Awards.

Keke Palmer

The Billboard Women in Music 2026 - Arrivals
Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

Keke Palmer hosted the night in a Monse Spring 2026 look. The rhinestone fringe and nude sheer paneling caught the light from every angle. Big Boss Keke is always a moment.

Coco Jones

The Billboard Women in Music 2026 - Arrivals
Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

Coco Jones stepped out in Maria Lucia Hohan while presenting during the night. The hot pink gown featured a soft drape and subtle cutout, bringing color and shape to the carpet. The Barbie-esque monochromatic moment is so playful and feminine. We are obsessed.

Mariah the Scientist

2026 Billboard Women In Music
Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Mariah the Scientist wore LaQuan Smith Spring 2026 while receiving the Billboard Rising Star Award. The deep plunge mini paired with knee-high boots gave a sleek, body-hugging moment.

Victoria Monét

The Billboard Women in Music 2026 - Arrivals
Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

Victoria Monét wore Rhea Costa. The black-and-white look played with contrast, pairing a cropped top with a draped skirt that showed just enough skin. Come on BAWDY!

Tyla

The Billboard Women in Music 2026 - Arrivals
Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

International sensation Tyla gave us one of the boldest looks of the night. The “Water” singer slayed in a barely-there feather dressed that hugged her body and unapologetically gave us skin and curves. Tyla made sure every eye was on her adding gorgeous glam and glitter all over.

Kehlani

The Billboard Women in Music 2026 - Arrivals
Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Kehlani stepped out in Miss Claire Sullivan. The off-shoulder top and structured corset waist gave a tailored look with a strong silhouette.

Serena Page

The Billboard Women in Music 2026 - Arrivals
Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Serena Page wore Matières Fécales Spring 2026, giving us modern goth. The sheer black look brought texture and edge, with layered fabric and sculpted tailoring. And the touch of the gloves and black jewelry was perfection.

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Tyla, Keke Palmer, Mariah The Scientist & Teyana Taylor Gold-Gilded Slay The 2026 Billboard Women In Music Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

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