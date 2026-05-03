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Chris Brown Reacts To Shots Fired Outside His Los Angeles Home

Chris Brown Reacts To Reported Shots Fired Outside His Los Angeles Home: ‘DON’T ATTACH MY NAME TO NONE OF THE BULLS***!’

Chris brown is blaming the media for the latest report of a shooting incident near his Los Angeles home.

Published on May 3, 2026
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Breezy Bowl XX Official Tour After Party Hosted By Chris Brown
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Chris Brown is speaking out amid reports that a shooting incident occurred outside of his Los Angeles home.

The alleged incident took place around 4pm on May 1 and resulted in the arrest of a 35-year-old man identified as Markeith Cungious, USA Today reports. Cungious was said to have shot at a woman driving away in a car who, he alleges, rolled over his foot. The altercation between the two began after Cungious told the woman to leave. Unlike the shooting at Rihanna’s home, it’s unclear from the LAPD report how Brown’s residence was involved, if at all. The singer; however, seems to think he was mentioned for clicks.

“AT THIS POINT THE PATTERN IS OLD,” he said in an Instagram story post. “I’m looking at the news like the rest of yall wondering when and where the hell this happened. I been in my crib this whole time. Ain’t heard a gunshot, police car or anything. DON’T ATTACH MY NAME TO NONE OF THE BULLS***. I got sh** to do.”

He certainly has a lot on his upcoming schedule, including the release of his twelfth studio album, BROWN, on May 8. He will also embark on a tour with Usher Raymond on June 25, which is slated to be the must-see R&B tour of the summer. The singer/songwriter also just welcomed his fourth child with his fourth baby mama, Jada Wallace, last month. He always finds time for the ladies, it seems.

His latest single “Falling” ft. Leon Thomas seems to insinuate that the vibe of his next project may be a bit more grown and sexy. The soulful ballad hints at, possibly, a return to the roots of R&B which would coincide nicely with any new collaborations with Usher, who also makes a cameo in the song’s music video.

The Sinners inspired visuals also feature Kayla Nicole, whose “Take You Down” moment at the Breezy Bowl became a viral moment. The pair decided to run it back and the fans definitely ate it right up.

After Kayla posted some BTS pics and footage from the video shoot, people flooded her comments with praises.

“He needed to see you again,” one user commented.

“After your performance at his concert he said yeah she needs to star in my next music video and rightfully so cause you ate that,” another said.

Seems like Kayla and Chris’ chemistry works just as well on-screen as it did onstage.

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