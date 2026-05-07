Tyla Explains Why She Stayed Silent Around Rihanna At The Met Gala, Explains Their ‘Awkward’ Interaction From A Year Ago

Tyla met Rihanna last year but felt Rihanna was 'busy', so she didn't want to recreate that awkward moment.

Tyla didn't approach Rihanna at Met Gala to avoid feeling uncomfortable again, not due to any ill-will.

Rihanna was actually waiting for her partner A$AP Rocky, not ignoring Tyla, according to sources.

Tyla has responded to the ongoing rumors that Rihanna ignored her at the Met Gala.

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In a video she posted to TikTok, the South African singer spoke up about the viral clip that featured her awkwardly standing to the side while Rihanna stood a few feet away.

According to Tyla, she met the Fenty founder last year, and she was “busy”–so she didn’t want to recreate that moment with this interaction.

“Bacially, everyone knows I love Rih,” Tyla began, speaking to the camera. “So I met her last year, and she was cool. I met her, but I think she was occupied. I went up to her, and i was like, ‘Oh, hey.’ She was like, ‘Hey, my baby daddy is calling me,’ and then she left. I was like, ‘Oh, maybe she was busy.'”

Because of this previous interaction, which made the “Water” singer feel “awkward,” she didn’t want to approach Rihanna at the Met Gala.

“I don’t know how to say hi,” she continued. “If I feel like someone is busy, it’s like….So this time, I was waiting for my car, and she was right there. I didn’t want to go up because I felt like she was busy. You know what I mean? The last time she was busy.”

In her conclusion, Tyla made it clear that she didn’t keep her distance due to any ill-will, but rather, with hopes that they can have a better interaction down the line.

“So when we do speak, if we do end up speaking ever, I want it to be calm so we both can just vibe and talk nicely,” she said.

This explanation from Tyla comes amid internet chatter about the perceived snub from Rihanna, which some fans interpreted as deeper tension between the artists. From the same video, however, rumors of tension between Rih and her “baby daddy” A$AP Rocky were also swirling–which their team shut down earlier this week.

After multiple videos circulating on social media suggested that the couple may have had some uncomfortable moments behind the scenes, sources close to the couple assured TMZ they’re being blown out of proportion.

In that same clip where Rih is “ignoring” Tyla, she’s standing by and waiting for Rocky to finish a conversation. Sources familiar with the situation told TMZ that the woman seen talking with Rocky is Giovanna Battaglia Engelbert, an Italian fashion editor and stylist who has known Rihanna for years and reportedly has “a lot of respect” for her.

According to these sources, the widely shared video does not capture the full interaction and Giovanna had actually been speaking with Rihanna first. The two were said to be laughing together before she continued chatting with Rocky nearby.

The man who filmed the video of Rihanna standing by also spoke out, insisting there was no tension during the real-life interaction.

“@backstageliveend was talking with the couple on the red carpet at the #metgala she was not unhappy and everyone in that circle know each other, so please stop,” they wrote in an Instagram comment. “The couple is very much in love.”