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Ashlee Jenae's Fiancé Joe McCann Getting Death Threats

Hmph: Ashlee Jenae’s Fiancé Joe McCann Says He’s Getting Death Threats And ‘Racist’ Online Harrassment

Published on May 7, 2026
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Ashlee Jenae Joe McCann
Source: Ashlee Jenae / Instagram

Joe McCann might want to tread very f’ing lightly if he wants this lil’ PR campaign he’s putting together to go over in his favor.

Ashlee Jenae’s fiancé, the man many believe to be at least partly responsible for her death, is skating on some very thin ice following some new TMZ reporting. A “source close to” McCann says that he and his family have been subjected to death threats online as social media users relentlessly pepper the 45-year-old with accusatory questions and outright blame for Jenae’s, born Ashly Robinson, untimely and highly suspicious death.

The source tells TMZ that the allegations “hurt(s) him deeply” because he was so in love with the 31-year-old influencer and would never lay hands on her, or any woman. It is said that he was willing to work with police in their investigation and will continue to do so.

McCann also says that he has been subject to “racist” attacks because he was in a swirlly interracial relationship with a young Black woman as rich white man. Doesn’t take much for the public to look at the situation and give the story we have been fed an incredulous side-eye. The hotel staff has openly admitted that Ashlee and Joe got into a huge fight one night during their stay at the Zuri Hotel in Zanzibar, Tanzania. As BOSSIP previously reported, the argument was so heated that the staff separated the couple and placed them in different rooms. Shortly thereafter, Ashlee allegedly took her own life.

Let the source tell it, McCann’s “pain is being compounded by racist vitriol.”

Racist? Sure, Jan. This guy better have all of his i’s dotted and t’s crossed because public interest in getting justice for Ashlee Jeane is sky high and this story isn’t leaving the news cycle any time soon.

Our continued thougths and prayers go out to the Robinson family who is desperately seeking answers. Sadly, at this point, there are very few.

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