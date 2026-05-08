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Pluto TV Adds 'My Wife & Kids' To Classic Slate, Plans Upgrade

Pluto TV & Chill? ‘My Wife & Kids’ Joins ‘Sister, Sister’, ‘The Parkers’, ‘Girlfriends’ & More Classic Black Sitcoms On Free Streaming Platform

Pluto TV adds 'My Wife & Kids' to impressive Black sitcom lineup on popular free streamer

Published on May 8, 2026
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Source: Pluto TV

Pluto TV is looking more and more like the place to be after adding My Wife & Kids to its classic Black sitcom slate which also includes Sister, Sister, The Parkers, Girlfriends, Moesha, and more on the popular free streaming platform.

With the cost of streaming subscriptions soaring beyond cable TV prices, it’s no surprise Pluto TV is at the forefront of the fastest growing streaming segment with 62% of U.S. households now watching free streaming monthly.

“Pluto TV is central to our direct-to-consumer strategy,” said Cindy Holland, Chair of Direct to Consumer, Paramount Skydance. “Free streaming is expanding faster than any other segment of the market, and 18-34 year olds are our fastest growing audience.”

“We’re building a more deliberate and curated experience for our consumers that delivers real value to our partners. Free streaming doesn’t have to be a warehouse, it is a destination.”

In an effort to keep up with the platform’s rapid growth, Paramount announced that the free streamer will receive its “most significant update in a decade” this summer with an upgrade to the Paramount Plus platform.

“We’re investing in Pluto. We’re doing quite a bit,” said Chief Product Officer Dane Glasgow during a recent presentation at the L.A. Upfronts, per DEADLINE.

To enhance the viewing experience, they plan on converging the operating systems for Pluto TV and Paramount Plus to ultimately, “deliver a significantly better experience for Pluto, and at the same time…bring a bunch of new content together,” Glasgow continued.

Are you shifting from paying for multiple streaming subscriptions to free streaming TV? If so, why? If not, which streaming platforms are you still paying for? Tell us down below!

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