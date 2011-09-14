Almost Secret Matrimony-Dom: Jason Kidd Upgrades His Baby Mama Porschla Coleman To Official Basketball Wife Status

Man, these two are really good at keeping their isht quiet! And they weren’t even trying this time.

Jason Kidd and Porschla Coleman, who managed to keep her pregnancy a complete secret until she gave birth to their first child last year, got married over the weekend. And barely anyone noticed. Even though Jason was tweeting about it. And has 89,000 followers.

He wasn’t even dropping hints. He was straight up about it.

Then on Thursday…

And finally on Saturday came the big tweet…

But that wasn’t even the first time Jason let us know this was coming…