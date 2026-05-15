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Elon Musk Doubles Down On Racist Rants About Lupita Nyong'o

Greek WAAAHHgedy! Elon Musk Cosigns KKKomplaints About Lupita Nyong’o Playing World’s ‘Most Beautiful Woman’ In ‘The Odyssey’

Published on May 15, 2026
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Elon Musk doubled down on rancid racist remarks about Lupita Nyong’o’s casting as “the most beautiful woman in the world,” Helen of Troy, in The Odyssey. Lupita’s fans told him to go KKKry about it!

Lupita Nyong'o/ Elon Musk
Source: NBC Universal /Angela Weiss

The 54-year-old doesn’t let his billion-dollar businesses get in the way of priorities like firing up his fans with hateful hot takes. Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is slated to be one of summer’s biggest blockbusters and saltine snowflakes aready can’t take the heat. Entertainment Weekly reports the Twitter tyrant spent days boosting and agreeing with racist posts from Daiily Wire host Matt Walsh about Nyong’o.

“Not one person on the planet actually thinks that Lupita Nyong’o is ‘the most beautiful woman in the world.’ But Christopher Nolan knows that he would be called racist if he gave ‘the most beautiful woman’ role to a white woman,'” Walsh wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Musk reposted this racist rant and agreed what Walsh said was “True.”

He chimed in on more of Walsh’s rage-baiting and blithering about imagined “murderous violence” if Sydney Sweeny was cast as “the most beautiful woman in Africa.” Comparing a woman whose latest claim to fame is a jean campaign to an Oscar-winning graduate of the Yale School of Drama tells us everything we need to know.

“We’re told that we shouldn’t object to Helen of Troy being portrayed as a black woman. And yet if a major Hollywood studio made a film set in Africa and cast a white woman as ‘the most beautiful woman in Africa,’ those same people would literally riot in the street. If, say, Sydney Sweeney was cast in the role, they’d be driven to murderous violence. We all know this is the case,” Walsh continued.

Musk lapped up this nonsense race war fantasy as “Absolutely true. Such hypocrisy in Hollywood.”

Many “Blackwashing” whiners claimed this casting “appropriates” and “erases” Greek history, as if The Odyssey isn’t fictional with a film full of non-Greek actors. Matt Damon, Charlize Theron, and Tom Holland didn’t have to provide their 23andMe results to justify their roles, but as long as they’re white, Nyong’o’s critics seemingly think they’re alright. Meanwhile, they’re busy bragging that real historical figures that weren’t even European like Jesus and Moses were “white” as well.

The haters even had to resort to using images of Nyong’o in 12 Years a Slave to try to debate her beauty. Delusional is an understatement. Her face card never declines!

Musk has been big mad and slamming the acclaimed director’s casting since January, stating that “Chris Nolan has lost his integrity.” That doesn’t hold much weight coming from the same whose DOGE debacle was ruled to have unlawfully cut federal grant funding for Black people, women, and other marginalized groups.

The angry mob conveniently ignored the entire history of Hollywood films that had all-white leads no matter when or where they were set, like Cleopatra, Lawrence of Arabia, The King and I, The Ten Commandments, and countless other white-washed roles. When in doubt, filmmakers brought the makeup out for egregious instances of Blackface, Brownface, Redface, etc. for the biggest stars of the day to transform into these other races.

Elon Musk Reacts To

The rumored casting of Elliot Page as Achilles sparked more bigoted backlash, like an AI-generated photo of Page in a Greek warrior costume and struggling to open a pickle jar. This tired joke is older than Page himself, but it still earned a laughing emoji from Musk.

In a follow-up post, the entrepreneur called Page playing Achilles “one of the dumbest and twisted things I’ve ever heard,” adding clown emojis.

On the app Musk turned into his personal playground, there is no shortage of his wack worshippers clinging to and praising his every word. However, social media swiftly clapped back at his complaints. Even Alec Baldwin entered the chat.

Check out the reactions to Elon Musk cosigning racist reactions about Lupita Nyong’o as Helen of Troy after the jump.

Social Media Drags Elon Musk, Racist Rants About Lupito Nyong’o, And Transphobic Tirades About Elliot Page

Alec Baldwin wasn’t the first to clapback at Elon’s ridiculous reactions about Lupita Nyong’o and it looks like he won’t be the last. Hit the flip to see more.

What do you think about Christopher Nolan’s upcoming epic film, The Odyssey? Will you be watching?

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