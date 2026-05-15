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'In The Grey' BTS Clip: Jake Gyllenhaal Praises Henry Cavill

‘In The Grey’ BTS Clip: Jake Gyllenhaal Gets Bromantic With ‘Handsome’ Henry Cavill—’When I Stare At Him, I Can’t Stop’

Jake Gyllenhaal and Henry Cavill share a playful bromance behind the scenes of 'In The Grey,' with Gyllenhaal admitting he can't stop staring at his handsome co-star.

Published on May 15, 2026
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In The Grey is in theaters today, and BOSSIP has a BTS clip of Jake Gyllenhaal getting playfully bromantic over his “handsome” co-star Henry Cavill.

In The Grey
Source: In The Grey / other

The action thriller, written and directed by Guy Ritchie, follows a covert team of elite operatives who operate in the shadows, balancing influence and firepower as they take on a mission to recover a stolen billion-dollar fortune.

In The Grey
Source: In The Grey / other

What begins as a calculated heist quickly escalates into a sprawling conflict defined by strategy, deception, and survival.

In The Grey
Source: In The Grey / other

The ensemble cast also features Kristofer Hivju, Emmett J. Scanlan, Jason Wong, and Michael Vu, with Fisher Stevens, Rosamund Pike, and Carlos Bardem rounding out the lineup.

In The Grey Exclusive Clip

In the clip, Jake offers a lighthearted moment amid the film’s intense production, praising Henry’s good looks in a way that underscores the camaraderie between the actors.

In The Grey
Source: In The Grey / other

“It’s so nice to tell you how wonderful I think you are,” says Jake. “I’m just here, really, to just gaze at Henry Cavill.”

“I don’t even know how to answer anything,” he adds witha. smile. “I just—when I stare at him, I can’t stop.”

He jokingly adds that his handsome costar has “nothing up here,” pointing to his head, and Henry quickly catches the shade.

“Terribly underhanded compliment,” he says with a laugh.

Take an exclusive look below!

In The Grey is now playing in theaters nationwide.

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