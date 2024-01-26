Bossip Video

This looks wiiiiild

Road House was made for lovers of muscles, mayhem, and Jake Gyllenhaal who faces off against former UFC superstar Conor McGregor and his gang of goons in the bonkers trailer for the buzzy remake. Check it out below.

Play

In this rowdy reimagining of the ’80s cult classic starring Patrick Swayze, “ex-UFC fighter Dalton (Jake Gyllenhaal) takes a job as a bouncer at a Florida Keys roadhouse only to discover that this paradise is not all it seems,” per the official synopsis.

Directed by Doug Liman, the latest Prime Video blockbuster boasts an ensemble cast including Jessica Williams, Daniela Melchior, Billy Magnussen, Jessica Williams, Joaquim de Almeida, Conor McGregor, Lukas Gage, Arturo Castro, B.K. Cannon, Beau Knapp, Darren Barnet, Dominique Columbus, Bob Menery, Catfish Jean, Kevin Carroll, Travis Van Winkle, and Hannah Lanier.

“Road House tested higher than my biggest box office hit Mr. and Mrs Smith,” said Liman in an interview with EW. “It tested higher than Bourne Identity, which spawned four sequels.” “I’m told the press response has been Amazon’s best since they bought MGM. Road House has a strong tie-in to the UFC which has a rabid and loyal fan base that has spawned over 1.5 billion social media impressions for the film, and marketing hasn’t even started yet.”

Liman, who’s known for his sharp action sequences, also had sharp words about the film not being shown in theaters.

“If we don’t put tentpole movies in movie theaters, there won’t be movie theaters in the future,” he added. “Movies like Road House, people actually want to see on the big screen, and it was made for the big screen. Without movie theaters, we won’t have the commercial box office hits that are the locomotives that allow studios to take gambles on original movies and new directors. Without movie theaters we won’t have movie stars.”

Road House streams globally on Prime Video March 21.