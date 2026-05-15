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Historically Black Old Memphis Cemetery in Florida Vandalized

Dead Disrespect: Historically Black Cemetary In Flordia Desecrated With ‘Trump’ And ‘DeSantis’ Vandalism

Published on May 15, 2026
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Source: jerryhopman / Getty

These people don’t respect anything and they damn sure don’t respect Black people.

A historic Black cemetery in Palmetto, Florida became the site of an infuriating act of vandalism after 17 graves were desecrated with racist and politically charged messages. According to reporting from The Independent, vandals damaged headstones and spray-painted the names “Trump” and “DeSantis” across several tombs in red at the Old Memphis Cemetery, a burial ground established in 1904 for Black residents in the Memphis neighborhood of Palmetto.

The cemetery, located about 30 miles south of Tampa, serves generations of African American families whose loved ones are buried there. Community members described the scene as heartbreaking and deeply disrespectful. Glenn Searls, a 77-year-old resident with relatives buried at the cemetery, said the destruction filled him with “extreme anger” and suggested the graffiti appeared politically motivated. He pointed to the use of the names tied to President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as evidence that the attack may have been intended to intimidate or provoke fear within the Black community.

“When you look and you see ‘DeSantis’ and ‘Trump’ spray-painted on a vault, it makes you wonder if it’s politically motivated, and I tend to believe it is,”

Another resident, Edrena Love Freeman, discovered her father’s gravestone had been moved during the vandalism. She was understandably appalled by the level of cruelty that someone would show to the dead just to voice their political opinion.

“I just thought it was evil, it’s just not right,” Love Freeman said, standing by the grave of her father, a World War II veteran who passed away in 1970.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the vandalism likely occurred within the last few weeks and said the investigation remains ongoing, no arrests have been announced. This incident did not take place in a vacuum, it happened during a period of heightened political and racial tension nationwide, particularly as southern states continue battles over voting rights and redistricting that critics argue weaken Black political representation.

This was meant to intimidate us, to make us cower, to make us fear white retribution if we push too hard for our rights.

Push harder.

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