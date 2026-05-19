Subscribe
Close
Celebrity News

Magic City Gets The 'Scary Movie' Treatment In Atlanta

Boo! & Baddies: Marlon & Shawn Wayans Bring Laughter & Lemon-Pepper P-Poppery To ATL For ‘Scary Movie’ Screening & Magic City Celebration

Published on May 19, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Wayans brothers and director Michael Tiddes bring 'Scary Movie 6' to Atlanta for creator screening and Magic City celebration.
Source: Derek White/Getty Images

On Monday, Marlon Wayans and Shawn Wayans brought the “Boo!” and baddies to ATL ahead of the premiere of Scary Movie 6 for a night of laughs and lemon pepper p-poppery.

Scary Movie 6 Screening & Magic City Event in Atlanta
Source: Derek White/Getty Images / Paramount Pictures

Between a full creator screening event and a stop at the legendary Magic City, the city of Atlanta got a preview of what is already shaping up to be one of the most anticipated comedy releases of 2026.

Scary Movie 6 Screening & Magic City Event in Atlanta
Source: Derek White/Getty Images / Paramount Pictures

According to an official press release, Marlon, Shawn, and director Michael Tiddes all made grand entrances at the Scary Movie creator screening event at Regal Atlantic Station before taking the celebration to Magic City for the famed “Magic City Monday.”

Scary Movie Screening & Magic City Event in Atlanta
Source: Derek White/Getty Images / Paramount Pictures

If you know anything about what a night at Magic City looks like when celebrities of this caliber walk through the door, you already understand that the stories from that evening are going to be circulating for weeks.

Marlon Wayans at Scary Movie 6 Screening & Magic City Event in Atlanta
Source: Derek White/Getty Images / Paramount Pictures

What Is Scary Movie 6 About?

The film itself sounds like it is going to be everything the culture has been waiting for since the original Scary Movie changed the comedy game back in 2000.

Twenty-six years after Shorty, Ray, Cindy, and Brenda first outran a suspiciously familiar masked killer, the Core Four are back, and this time nothing is safe. Marlon, Shawn, Anna Faris, and Regina Hall all reunite alongside returning favorites and an incredible roster of fresh faces, including Kenan Thompson, Damon Wayans Jr., Sydney Park, Heidi Gardner, and Kim Wayans, among many others.

The premise alone is sending us because the film is specifically designed to take aim at every single horror trend of the last decade. From reboots and remakes to requels, prequels, elevated horror, origin stories, anything with the word legacy in the title, and every quote-unquote final chapter that was absolutely not final. Nothing is sacred. No trope survives. Every line gets crossed.

The press release puts it perfectly: the Wayans are back to cancel, cancel culture. And based on the energy coming out of Atlanta this weekend, they came prepared to do exactly that and then some.

Produced by Rick Alvarez, Craig Wayans, Marlon, Shawn, and Kenan, and directed by Tiddes — who also helmed A Haunted House — this is a full family production in every sense of the word. The Wayans machine is operating at full power, and they brought it to Atlanta to let the city feel it before anyone else.

Scary Movie is in theaters on June 5, 2026.

See more photos from the Atlanta screening and Magic City experience on the flip.

Magic City Scary Movie 6 Takeover

Magic City Scary Movie 6 Event in Atlanta
Source: Derek White/Getty Images / Paramount Pictures

This Billboard Is Jokes

Scary Movie Screening & Magic City Event in Atlanta
Source: Derek White/Getty Images / Paramount Pictures

The Gang’s All Here

Scary Movie Screening & Magic City Event in Atlanta
Source: Derek White/Getty Images / Paramount Pictures

Atlanta Creators Stepped Out

Attendees at Scary Movie 6 Screening & Magic City Event in Atlanta
Source: Derek White/Getty Images / Paramount Pictures

Scary Movie Money

Scary Movie Screening & Magic City Event in Atlanta
Source: Derek White/Getty Images / Paramount Pictures

Masked In The A

Scary Movie Screening & Magic City Event in Atlanta
Source: Derek White/Getty Images / Paramount Pictures

Looked Like A Grand Time

Scary Movie Screening & Magic City Event in Atlanta
Source: Derek White/Getty Images / Paramount Pictures

All Laughs With These Guys

Scary Movie Screening & Magic City Event in Atlanta
Source: Derek White/Getty Images / Paramount Pictures

Close Up On Sean

Marlon Wayans and Shawn Wayans
Source: Derek White/Getty Images / Paramount Pictures

A Scary Movie

Scary Movie Screening & Magic City Event in Atlanta
Source: Derek White/Getty Images / Paramount Pictures

Scary Movie heads to theaters June 5. Comment if you plan to go see it.

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Bossip

    You May Also Like

    Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two

    Cherokee D'Ass Didn't Appreciate Drake's 'Iceman' Name Drop

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Big Latto Presents The Fifth Annual Christmas In Clayco

    Big Mama For Real: Latto Reportedly Gives Birth & Shares Her Raw Pregnancy Journey

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
    Woman cleaning face with cotton pad at home

    Go Easy On Your Skin! — How To Safely Exfoliate For A Smooth, Supple, & Glamorous Glow

    MadameNoire
    Keith Lee 'All In The Famliee’ Key Art

    Everything We Know About Keith Lee's New Tubi Series 'All In The Familee'

    Global Grind
    Latest Stories
    Screening of the Americas event for Columbia Pictures' MORBIUS, Playa Vista, CA, USA - 30 March 2022
    Celebrity  |  Shannon Dawson

    ‘My Shaylaaaa!’: Tyrese Celebrates Daughter’s Prom Night And Opens Up About Becoming An ‘Empty Nester’

    Comment
    CELEBITY  |  Shannon Dawson

    Todd’s Scheming Sisters? K. Michelle Thinks These THREE Housewives Plotted Against Her, Porsha Williams Calls ‘Coward’ Cap On Confusing Kerfuffle

    Comment
    The Official Little Miss Drama Tour Concert After Party Hosted By Cardi B
    Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

    Cardi B Jokes She’s ‘Such A Girls’ Mom’ While Complaining About The Heat At Son Wave’s Baseball Game

    Comment
    Los Angeles Clippers v Toronto Raptors
    32 Items
    Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

    THREE ALBUMS??? Unserious ‘ICEMAN’ Drake Returns With Comeback 3-Pack Of Baffling Tracks, Sends Internet Into Hilarious Drizzy Tizzy

    Comment
    The ATL 20 Year Anniversary Celebration Hosted By T.I.
    Movies  |  lexdirects

    We Know That Ain’t Who We Think It Is! T.I. Reunites With ‘ATL’ Cast For 20th Anniversary, Transforms Stadium Into Cascade Skating Rink

    Comment

    Bossip

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close