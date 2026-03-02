Close
Celebrity

The Wayans Bros. Are BACK In Bonkers New 'Scary Movie' Trailer

Do You Like Scary Parody Movies? The Wayans Bros., Regina Hall, Anna Faris & Hanson's Strong Little Hand Are BACK In Bonkers New 'Scary Movie' Trailer

Social media reacts to long-awaited 'Scary Movie' trailer featuring spoofs of 'Sinners', 'Weapons', and more

Published on March 2, 2026
They’re baaaaack!

Scary Movie asset
Source: Paramount Pictures

Everybody’s buzzing over the long-awaited new Scary Movie trailer which clowns everything from Sinners to Get Out while reuniting fans of the once-hilarious parody franchise with Shorty (Marlon Wayans), Ray (Shawn Wayans), Brenda (Regina Hall), Cindy (Anna Faris), and Hanson’s strong little hand because, of course.

The spoof-stuffed trailer picks up where the Wayans left off in Scary Movie 2 before the franchise swerved into the Wayans-less abyss with Scary Movie 3-5 which, if you recall, were, uh… yea.

In fact, Marlon revealed that he hates those films after being fired by the Weinsteins who (infamously) veered the franchise in a less successful direction.

“[The Weinstein’s are] not the best or the kindest people to be in business with,” he said in an interview with Variety.

“They’re very much an evil regime, I guess. They do what they want to do how they do it — and it can be rude and quite disrespectful. We couldn’t come to terms on the deal. It’s like, ‘If you don’t want to pay for the jokes, have somebody else do it.'”

“We read on Christmas Eve that they were going with someone else for [Scary Movie 3],” he continued.

“We probably could have sued or whatever, but part of us was like, ‘All you can do is allow us to create something new.’ I could write a book on that whole thing, honestly. They definitely still owe us money, lots of money. What they did was really bad business.”

Fast-forward to 2026 where the franchise is back with the Wayans family who bring their signature shenanigans to Horror reboots, remakes, requels, prequels, sequels, spin-offs, elevated horror, origin stories, anything with the word legacy in it, and every “final chapter” that absolutely isn’t final while “canceling the Cancel Culture.”

Check out the now-viral trailer below:

Directed by Michael Tiddes and produced by Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans, Keenen Ivory Wayans, Craig Wayans, and Rick Alvarez, Scary Movie is primed to be a massive success nearly 30 years after the franchise’s debut in 2000.

“What we’re trying to do is bring back laughter,” said Marlon in an exclusive interview with EW. “This is about bringing back comedy the way it used to be. And I think the only way to do it is you have to cancel the cancel culture.”

“We’re gonna do what we always do. We’re gonna make fun of everybody because we’re equal opportunity offenders,” he continued.

“We have a recipe, we have a formula that you can’t mimic or copy. You could try, but it’s very specific. It’s how we grew up, and it’s how we see the world. It’s the household we were raised in with the sense of humor that we all were governed with, that we inherited from our mother.”

“We like to be fearless,” he continues. “Yet still do things with kid gloves to let people laugh at themselves.”

Which spoof are you most excited to see when the film premieres June 12? Tell us down below and enjoy the social media hysteria over the bonkers new Scary Movie trailer on the flip.

