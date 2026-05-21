K.Michelle's insults towards Tamar Braxton stem from their long-standing feud and rivalry

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The Real Housewives of Atlanta newcomer K.Michelle turned the heat all the way up during her appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast on May 20. The “Can’t Raise A Man” singer spilled details about her unconventional marriage to husband Dr. Kastan Sims, revealing she allows him a little extracurricular “fun” outside their relationship. And if that wasn’t enough tea for one interview, she also made it crystal clear she’s more than ready to step into a Verzuz battle with longtime music rival Tamar Braxton, who she insultingly called “the Muppet.”

“Probably the muppet,” the star told Sharpe when asked who she’d face in a Verzuz match. Shannon Sharpe looked understandably confused by the reference, but fans instantly caught the shady dig, and the target? None other than Tamar Braxton.

Why does K.Michelle call Tamar Braxton “The Muppet?”

For those unfamiliar with Tamar Braxton’s Muppet nickname, the insult dates back to singer’s time on the daytime talk show The Real. During a 2015 episode of the now-defunct series, the “Love And War” crooner shared that someone had called her a Muppet and admitted the comment hurt her feelings, bringing back memories of being bullied in high school. K.Michelle, however, has kept the joke in circulation. Notably, during a 2025 appearance on Cam Newton’s podcast, she revived the jab, telling Newton:

“That is a muppet; not a woman,” when asked about their long-standing feud, and if there was a resolution.

Attempting to fill Sharpe in without directly saying Tamar’s name, K.Michelle painted a very detailed picture of the person she was referring to. She called the singer “an elitist” and claimed she had “teeth knocked out sleeping with married men,” referencing Tamar’s highly publicized 2025 incident in which she reportedly was found “in a pool of blood” suffering from “multiple dental fractures, a nasal fracture, and even a tooth completely knocked out of the socket,” according to dentist Dr. Amira Ogunleye. Rumors later circulated online alleging Tamar had been involved with Love & Hip Hop star Mendeecees Harris around the time of the incident.

K.Michelle didn’t stop there. She also took aim at the reported gap between their bank accounts.

“I am over $10 million and this person is about $2 million and I put the two on the sister,” she added. “I’ve been quiet on your attacks. Do your Verzuz little lady. Go for it, little Muppet.”

K.Michelle revealed that she lets her husband Dr. Kastan Sims sleep with other women, but on one condition.

Later in the interview, the singer shifted gears and opened up about the spicy intimacy arrangement she shares with her husband, Memphis-based dentist Dr. Kastan Sims. According to K.Michelle, she allows her husband to sleep with other women, but there’s one major condition attached to the privilege: “Poke and go.”

In other words, no emotional attachments, no lingering around, and most importantly: no paying bills, a major rule for the songstress.

“What do you mean? If men gon be men and they need the feeling, the feeling doesn’t include paying no bills,” she explained to Sharpe about the dealbreaker. “You shouldn’t be paying anybody’s bills…the last thing that you are going do is sit up here and pay a fan bill. Because I already do it.”

She also admitted she has watched her husband with another woman, and surprisingly, she enjoyed it.

“I kinda like it,” the singer confessed.

K.Michelle has been married to her husband, Dr. Kastan Sims, since 2025 and famously skipped signing a prenup before tying the knot, a decision that sparked plenty of debate among fans earlier this year on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. One thing is certain: whether she’s discussing marriage rules, music rivals, or “little Muppets,” K.Michelle knows exactly how to keep the internet talking.

Watch K.Michelle’s full Club Shay Shay interview below. Thoughts?

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