Puddin’ Proclamations: K. Michelle Calls Cam Newton To The Carpet For ‘Creating Broken Homes,’ Revisits Tamar Braxton Beef—’I’ll Slap Her On Sight’

K. Michelle recently sat down with Cam Newton, and as usual, the unabashed artist didn’t hold back.

The country crooner, also known as “Puddin’,” called him out for his role in broken homes and didn’t miss a beat when it came to shading a certain songstress that she STILL wants to “slap on sight.”

Source: Emma McIntyre/ Tibrina Hobson

The two had a very candid conversation, as has become the norm on Newton’s podcast, Funky Friday, and when the conversation turned to the former NFL star’s proclivity towards fathering children with multiple women, that same transparency continued.

“There’s a guilt that happens when you hear, ‘You create broken homes’, it’s like I can’t do nothing about that now,” the one-time Carolina Panthers quarterback said. “But what I can do is try to make my wrongs right. I do that by showing up constantly, I have certain things with my children, specifically, that that’s our thing.”

But K. Michelle decided to get to the bottom of the conversation by asking him explicitly if his goal with his current pregnant girlfriend, Jasmin Brown, was to stop the cycle of brokenness.

“Every situation that I’ve ever been in, I thought this was the last one,” he answered. “Do I plan on moving on after her? No. The plan has always been—even with the first, the second, the third. Nobody goes into a situation saying they want things to end.”

She then made a comparison between the reverence for marriage she’s seen in the world of country music compared to that of Black music, namely hip-hop.

“Marriage is respected in the country music space but in our spaces, we are singing about side chicks,” she said. “We are glorifying being with a lot of women. That’s not what happens in Nashville. You can’t call a woman ‘a bi***, a hoe’ in Nashville, they’d never even listen to your music and your professional career would suffer. At what point in the Black community do our men create real homes?”

She continued,



“Life happens, I’m not here to judge life. But I am looking at a successful Black man that has the ability to literally change the narrative on the Black family. My whole family, they’re married, I’m not the girl who didn’t see what a man creating a Black family is supposed to be. So, I am asking Black men to really step up for Black women and create families. It’s really not cool. I’m asking you and other successful Black men…you have to set an example. We are continually creating a cycle of kids who can’t come home and see their daddy there and they see they mama going to bed sad at night.”

When the conversation turned to beefs in music, K. Michelle also kept it real about her long-standing feud with singer Tamar Braxton.

“I hate the b-tch…the muppet,” she said. “I’m to the point where [although] I am for women uniting and all of this…but I’ma tell you one thing: I’ma slap the f*ck out of her on sight.”

She also gave some humorous insight into what she believes Tamar’s issue is with her.

“All because you ain’t got no edges? All because of your sister really the star? This is what this is about. All because of the man that you love tried to talk to me before you, in the middle of you, and after you. All because I’m from the country, but you are the bumpkin. It is always something with this loud-mouth coyote.” For his part, Newton did try to hold K. Michelle accountable for keeping it positive with a fellow Black woman but some beefs are simply…forever. “That is a muppet; not a woman,” the R&B diva quipped before saying, “We don’t have to resort to violence or any of that, I get that. But if [she] consistently behind closed doors (when the world isn’t watching) still poking at somebody—three years consistent—and they don’t say a word, at some point I have to defend myself.”

Well, then.