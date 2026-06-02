Subscribe
Close
Entertainment

NY Liberty Mascot Goes Viral With Michael Jackson Tribute

Ellie Jackson! NY Liberty Mascot Goes Viral With Michael Jackson Halftime Performance

The New York Liberty's mascot Ellie The Elephant is always going viral for her amazing dance performances and her latest Michael Jackson tribute is no different.

Published on June 2, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

TAAF Heritage Month Summit And Celebration Day 2
Source: JP Yim / Getty

Chile, Big Ellie The Elephant is at it again!

The beloved New York Liberty mascot has the internet in shambles yet again with her tribute to Michael Jackson at the team’s game against the Golden State Valkyries. Despite her squad being down by 20 at the half, Ellie showed up and showed out. Hitting the legend’s signature moves, the iconic mascot brought the crowd to its feet.

It’s not the first time Ellie has gone viral. Earlier this month she paid tribute to the iconic Whitney Houston with a halftime performance for the ages. Donning Whitney’s legendary Bobiana wig, Ellie pulled off not only Whitney’s one-of-a-kind National Anthem, she also gave the dolls a medley of the singer’s hits.

Ellie’s celebrity has risen since her introduction to the WNBA back in 2021, due in part to her expertly choreographed tributes to legends like Lil Kim, Missy Elliott, Mary J Blige and Beyoncé combined with her social media recaps of her sideline foolery. She can be seen during timeouts cutting up and then giving fans a BTS look into her shenanigans.

Though the person underneath Ellie’s suit has yet to be revealed, we do know that a Black woman can be thanked for her on court style and leading the direction of her viral performances. Criscia Long, the senior director of entertainment for the New York Liberty, works to ensure that every tribute is perfect from head to toe.

“She’s more than a a mascot because she has brought people into the sports space that maybe would have never come to a NY Liberty game,” Long said in an interview with CBS. “Ellie has a way of connecting with every single type of person. We’re seeing it transcend through social media because she’s able to really genuinely connect. You feel like that’s your friend, that’s your homegirl.”

You can always count on Black women to move the culture forward!

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Celebrity News Michael Jackson Newsletter WNBA

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Bossip

    You May Also Like

    Top Hair & Fashion Moments From The 2026 Roots Picnic That We're Still Talking About

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

    They Ready! — Tiffany Haddish & Lizzo Look 'Good As Hell' Ripping The Runway At The 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Fashion Show

    MadameNoire
    2003 MTV Video Music Awards - Show

    50 Cent Jokes Following Alleged Diddy Sex Tape Leak

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Idris Elba

    Idris Elba Officially Shuts Down Black Bond Dreams

    Global Grind
    Latest Stories
    The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
    5 Items
    Entertainment  |  lexdirects

    Lawd, Have Marcy! Cécred Cloud Bobbed JAŸ-Z Umlaut Unloads At Roots Picnic, Pummels Drake, Nicki Minaj, Dame Dash, Kanye West & Tory Lanez In Fiery Freestyle

    Comments
    20 Items
    Pop Culture  |  Maui Bigelow

    21 Black Beauties From The ’90s Who’ve Been Fine Forever

    Comments
    Big Mama Pop-Up Hosted By Latto
    Celebrity  |  imannmilner

    Big Mama, For Real! Latto Debuts Baby Girl, Blames Postpartum Depression For Retirement Announcement: ‘I’m Going Through It’

    Comments
    2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Red Carpet
    27 Items
    Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

    Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 146

    Comments
    Hot Girl Summer Swimwear by Megan Thee Stallion - Paraiso Miami Swim Week 2026 - Backstage/Front Row
    Entertainment  |  Samjah Iman

    Megan Thee Swimwear Stallion Sizzles & Slays Miami Swim Week, Causes Commotion With Baaawdy Baring Runway Show

    Comments

    Bossip

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close