Ellie Jackson! NY Liberty Mascot Goes Viral With Michael Jackson Halftime Performance

Source: JP Yim / Getty

Chile, Big Ellie The Elephant is at it again!

The beloved New York Liberty mascot has the internet in shambles yet again with her tribute to Michael Jackson at the team’s game against the Golden State Valkyries. Despite her squad being down by 20 at the half, Ellie showed up and showed out. Hitting the legend’s signature moves, the iconic mascot brought the crowd to its feet.

It’s not the first time Ellie has gone viral. Earlier this month she paid tribute to the iconic Whitney Houston with a halftime performance for the ages. Donning Whitney’s legendary Bobiana wig, Ellie pulled off not only Whitney’s one-of-a-kind National Anthem, she also gave the dolls a medley of the singer’s hits.

Ellie’s celebrity has risen since her introduction to the WNBA back in 2021, due in part to her expertly choreographed tributes to legends like Lil Kim, Missy Elliott, Mary J Blige and Beyoncé combined with her social media recaps of her sideline foolery. She can be seen during timeouts cutting up and then giving fans a BTS look into her shenanigans.

Though the person underneath Ellie’s suit has yet to be revealed, we do know that a Black woman can be thanked for her on court style and leading the direction of her viral performances. Criscia Long, the senior director of entertainment for the New York Liberty, works to ensure that every tribute is perfect from head to toe.

“She’s more than a a mascot because she has brought people into the sports space that maybe would have never come to a NY Liberty game,” Long said in an interview with CBS. “Ellie has a way of connecting with every single type of person. We’re seeing it transcend through social media because she’s able to really genuinely connect. You feel like that’s your friend, that’s your homegirl.”

You can always count on Black women to move the culture forward!