Viral Video

Ellie The Elephant Wins Over Audiences With Mary J. Blige Tribute

What’s The 411? Ellie The Elephant Puts Thigh-High Boots On The Ground For An Epic Mary J. Blige Tribute

The New York Liberty's mascot, Ellie the Elephant, paid tribute to Mary J. Blige with an epic halftime performance that had fans raving.

Published on September 13, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The WNBA‘s New York Liberty game against the Washington Mystics on September 9 had more than basketball on the schedule. During halftime, the New York Liberty’s mascot, Ellie the Elephant, paid tribute to the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul, Mary J. Blige, with a performance that had the Barclays Center crowd in a frenzy. The tribute was a perfect cultural homage that perfectly captures Mary’s impact.

Ellie The Elephant x Mary J. Blige
Source: Steph Chambers/Gilbert Flores

The beloved mascot rolled onto the court in full Blige-inspired fashion. Ellie’s costume included knee-high boots, a cheetah-print outfit, and a platinum blonde wig—all classic nods to the legendary R&B singer’s signature looks over the years. The performance was a standout moment, backed by a squad of dancers, with Ellie delivering choreography to a medley of Blige tracks, including “Be Happy” and “Just Fine.” Fans quickly noticed the mascot’s repeated take on the famous “Mary Strut,” a signature move Blige has made a concert staple.

According to Complex, the reaction was immediate and overwhelmingly positive. Cheers filled the arena, and clips of the performance quickly went viral online, with MadameNoire posting footage from courtside. The comment section was filled with fans praising Ellie’s moves and calling for the mascot to be protected at all costs.

“Ellie better be the highest paid mascot,” one fan wrote. Another user noted, “The bob is sending me.” A third added, “Carrying the entire franchise on her back. GO ELLIE.” The energy online matched the crowd inside the arena, treating the halftime show as a perfect crossover moment between sports and music.

Though a relatively new figure in the WNBA, Ellie the Elephant has quickly become a fixture for Liberty fans since her debut in 2021. According to the team, Ellie was designed to embody traits tied to both elephants and the franchise itself, including “strength, wisdom, determination, loyalty, and resilience.” In practice, Ellie has lived up to her reputation, becoming a crowd favorite who balances playful antics with performances that connect to New York culture.

Mary J. Blige also caught wind of the viral performance, and when she ran into the mascot during New York Fashion Week, she showed nothing but love. She even complimented the jacket Ellie was wearing, further cementing her admiration.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Celebrity News Mary J. Blige Newsletter viral videos WNBA

More from Bossip
Latest News
Latto x 21 Savage

Is It Giving Baecation? Latto & 21 Savage Reignite Romance Rumors In Seemingly Boo’d Up Boat Pics

Actor Jussie Smollett Appears Outside Of Court After It Was Announced That All Charges Have Been Dropped Against Him
15 Items

Hoax? Police Corruption? Or A Scheme That Todd Set Up? Netflix’s ‘The Truth About Jussie Smollett?’ Sends Social Media Spiraling Into A FRENZY

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia attend "Single Not Searching" Premiere Hosted By Lisa Raye

You Got It, Big Money! Porsha Williams Claims Simon Guobadia Owes Her $700K After He Reveals Alleged ‘RHOA’ Star’s Income

Denzel Washington and A$AP Rocky attend FRANCE-FILM-FESTIVAL-CANNES

I’m Leaving With Something! Denzel Washington Hilariously Hijacks A$AP Rocky’s Watch Mid-Interview: ‘That Watch Is Gone!’

Allan Mueses Mugshot
2 Items

Former #LHHMIA Star Allan Mueses Arrested & Charged With 4 Counts Of Sexual Assault

Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors attend 7th Annual AAFCA TV Honors

Meagan Good & Jonathan Majors Reveal Photos From Their Secret Wedding, His Mother’s ‘Lasting’ Pre-Marital Advice

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close