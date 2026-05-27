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Ray J Hospitalized After Being Knocked Out By Supa Hot Fire

Ray J Remains Hospitalized After Being Knocked Out By Supa Hot Fire, Says His Heart Is ‘Down Bad’

Published on May 27, 2026
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  • Ray J was hospitalized after being knocked out in an MMA fight, now battling heart problems.
  • Ray J has a history of heart issues stemming from past substance abuse, claims doctors gave him a dire prognosis.
  • Despite claims he's faking, Ray J's mother insists his health struggles are real and require prayers.

Ray J is in the hospital following his dramatic loss to Supa Hot Fire in a celebrity MMA fight.

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Source: Prince Williams / Getty

The singer, who has already been battling some health struggles recently, was hospitalized after being knocked out during Adin Ross‘ Brand Risk 14 card. Ray’s rep sent photos of the hospital room to TMZ, which show the entertainer hooked up to multiple machines as he spent his third day in the Las Vegas hospital.

The Shade Room spoke with Ray J amid his hospital stay, where he explained the reasoning behind his latest visit to the medical center. He shared a video lying in his hospital bed and claimed that the reason for his lengthy stay is his ongoing heart problems.

“My heart more than anything – it’s back down bad,” he told the outlet.

As BOSSIP previously reported, Ray J has been suffering from heart problems following years of drug and alcohol abuse. He had a major scare back in January this year, when he claimed that doctors told him he only had months to live.

The singer opened up about his hospitalization for pneumonia on Tuesday, Jan. 27, where he shared an update on his condition and claimed his heart wasn’t working to its full capacity.

“My heart’s only beating 25 percent, but as long as I stay focused and stay on the right path, everything will be all right,” he said in an Instagram video. “My health is not OK, so I thank everybody for supporting and praying for me through everything I’ve been in the hospital.”

Later that same night, the “One Wish” singer did a livestream, where he claimed doctors told him he doesn’t have much time left.

“2027 is definitely a wrap for me,” the 45-year-old said in a video clip. “That’s what they say.”

While many fans have hypothesized that Ray J is faking these health issues for attention, he’s repeatedly denied those claims. His mom, Sonja Norwood, has too, insisting her son’s health is not a hoax.

“It’s just gotten out of hand when someone thinks that my son is faking his health, or [that] it’s a hoax, or [that] he’s just playing around [and] he’s not really serious about it,” Norwood said in a video back in March. “[But] I’d just like to get something clear: I’m the type of mother that there’s not much I don’t know about my children…so for all of you that have been genuinely concerned about him…I want to say I thank you very much for that because it takes multiple prayers and thoughts for things to change.”

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