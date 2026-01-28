Ray J Reveals His Heart Is ‘Only Beating 25%’ After Near-Fatal Hospitalization, Claims He Doesn’t Have Long To Live

Ray J hospitalized with severe pneumonia, with only 25% of his heart functioning

Ray J claims doctors told him he won't live past 2027, but his friend insists he will

Ray J thanks his family, especially sister Brandy, for supporting him during this health crisis

Ray J is feeling defeated following his hospitalization, claiming he doesn’t have much longer to live.

Source: Prince Williams/WireImage/Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images for Live Nation

The singer opened up about his recent hospitalization for pneumonia on Tuesday, Jan. 27, where he shared an update on his current condition.

“My heart’s only beating 25 percent, but as long as I stay focused and stay on the right path, everything will be all right,” he said in an Instagram video. “My health is not OK, so I thank everybody for supporting and praying for me through everything I’ve been in the hospital.”

Ray J also thanked fans for their support throughout the scary ordeal, writing in the caption of his post, “Just almost died!! I’m alive because of your prayers.”

He also made sure to thank his older sister Brandy, and his Love Cabin castmate Shila Hasanoff, who Ray said was “sitting in the f**king hospital, just watching me be sick.”

“There’s a few people that’s helped me kind of survive this,” he continued. “I love you, Sheila.”

The “One Wish” singer didn’t seem as optimistic during a livestream later that night, where he claimed doctors told him he doesn’t have much time left.

“2027 is definitely a wrap for me,” the 45-year-old said in a video clip. “That’s what they say.”

That’s when one of Ray J’s friends fought back and told him not to “say that” and “f**k the doctor,” insisting the reality star will be here to watch his kids grow up.

“I shouldn’t have went this hard, bro,” he continued, adding, “My baby mama gonna be straight, my kids gonna be straight, if they wanna spend all the money, they can spend it. I did my part here.”

“And damn, when it’s all done, burn me, don’t bury me,” he added.

The singer went on to shoutout to his parents and sister Brandy, who he says helped him by taking him to the doctor and paying his bills “for the rest of the year.”

This update from Ray J comes a few weeks after a source told TMZ on Jan. 7 that the Love & Hip-Hop star was admitted to a hospital with a severe case of pneumonia after experiencing “heart pains.” In October 2021, the outlet reported that the hitmaker had been hospitalized in Miami with the same illness.

“I thought it was over,” he told TMZ at the time, explaining how shared a hospital wing with COVID-19 patients despite testing negative for the respiratory virus. “I started praying and knew God is good, so I just kept praying.”