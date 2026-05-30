Subscribe
Close
Music

Spice Debuts 'Volcano' Single, Music Video

#BOSSIPSounds Spice Erupts With Fiery First Taste Of Her New Era, Turns Up Di Temperature With ‘Volcano’

Published on May 30, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

In #BOSSIPSounds news, the Queen of Dancehall is turning up di temperature with a new release for your summer playlist, marking a new era in her historic career.

Spice x Volcano
Source:  Easy Star Records

Spice has released “Volcano,” a high-energy new single that serves as the first official offering from her forthcoming album and signals the start of a new chapter for one of dancehall’s most influential stars.

Spice x Volcano
Source: Easy Star Records

Released via Easy Star Records, the track pairs Spice’s signature confidence with infectious production and dance-floor-ready energy designed for clubs, festivals, and warm-weather playlists.

Produced by Grammy-winning producer Antaeus alongside Spice herself, “Volcano” finds the entertainer leaning into themes of self-confidence, empowerment, and unapologetic self-expression.

Spice x Volcano
Source: Easy Star Records

Driven by pulsating rhythms and the catchy refrain, “My body hot like volcano,” the song arrives just in time for the summer.

“Volcano is about passion, confidence, and stepping fully into your power,” Spice said in an official statement. “I wanted the music and the visual to feel explosive, fearless, and authentic to the energy that’s been inside me this entire era.”

The release marks Spice’s first official single from her upcoming album, and she’s celebrating its immediate success.

Kaboom Mag reports that the single is already at the top of the U.S. Reggae iTunes Songs Chart just 24 hours after its release, and the track’s accompanying music video, directed by Calvin D, has also secured the No. 1 position on the U.S. Reggae iTunes Music Video Chart.

Spice x Volcano
Source:  Easy Star Records

The singer has spent the last several years building on the momentum of projects like Mirror 25 while continuing to rack up major career milestones, including Billboard chart success, international certifications, and hundreds of millions of streams worldwide.

Spice x Volcano
Source:  Easy Star Records

Among her most notable accomplishments, Spice’s global hit “Go Down Deh” has surpassed 400 million streams, while the artist recently became the first Jamaican female artist with a lead single to surpass 300 million streams on Spotify.

Watch Spice’s “Volcano” music video below.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

News

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Bossip

    You May Also Like

    Chief Keef Links With Katy Perry After Their Classic Online Beef

    Chief Keef Links With Katy Perry After Their Online Beef

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Happy Birthday, Olandria! 5 Times She Reminded Us She Is The Ultimate Gemini

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
    Olandria And Brandon Blackwood Collab

    Fine AF Fridays, Vol 28! Olandria Gets Cheeky For Brandon Blackwood & 19 More Stars Leave Our Mouths Watering

    MadameNoire
    Radio 1's Big Weekend - Sunday

    'The Kehlani World Tour: North America’ Setlist We Need

    Global Grind
    Latest Stories
    2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Red Carpet
    27 Items
    Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

    Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 146

    Comments
    Trending
    9 Items

    Trending

    Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

    Best Dressed Men At The American Music Awards 2026

    Comments
    The Real Housewives of Atlanta, RHOA, RHOA SEASON 17
    Reality TV  |  Danielle Canada

    #RHOA Midseason Supertease Shows Shamea & Porsha’s Mama Drama, Gizelle Bryant Weighing In & An ATL Athlete Allegation

    Comments
    Extravagant Prom Flexes 2026
    36 Items
    Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

    Flex Excellence! The Most Extravagant Prom Flexes Of 2026

    Comments
    HOT 107.9's Birthday Bash 2023
    Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

    Big Mama Beefin’? Fans Think Latto’s New Track ‘Gimme Dat’ Delivers Dig At Apology-Giving Cardi B

    Comments

    Bossip

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close