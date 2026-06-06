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'Scary Movie' Cast Has A Theater Etiquette PSA For Moviegoers

Don’t Be Like Brenda! The ‘Scary Movie’ Cast Has A Special Message For People Who Act A Fool In Movie Theaters

The Wayans Bros and Anna Faris deliver a theater etiquette PSA for everyone going to see 'Scary Movie'

Published on June 6, 2026
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"Scary Movie" - New York Photocall
Source: Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

Everybody’s buzzing over Scary Movie which reunites fans of the raucous parody franchise with Shorty (Marlon Wayans), Ray (Shawn Wayans), Brenda (Regina Hall), Cindy (Anna Faris), and Hanson’s strong little hand because, of course.

Scary Movie asset
Source: Paramount Pictures

The spoof-stuffed flick picks up where the Wayans left off in Scary Movie 2 before the franchise swerved into the Wayans-less abyss with Scary Movie 3-5 which lacked the family’s signature shenanigans that made the first two films so special (and hilarious).

Now, 13 years later, the Wayans are back in control with their long-awaited return that, based on early estimates, is expected to debut at #1 with an impressive $56 million–the biggest opening in franchise history.

Check out the trailer below:

With audiences flocking to see the Wayans clown horror reboots, remakes, requels, prequels, sequels, rebootquels, spin-offs, elevated horror films, origin stories, and more, it was only right that they delivered this PSA for people (yes, you Brenda!) who act a fool in movie theaters.

Directed by Michael Tiddes and produced by Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans, Keenen Ivory Wayans, Craig Wayans, and Rick Alvarez, Scary Movie is trending to be a massive success nearly 30 years after the franchise’s debut in 2000.

Scary Movie asset
Source: Paramount Pictures

“What we’re trying to do is bring back laughter,” said Marlon in an exclusive interview with EW. “This is about bringing back comedy the way it used to be. And I think the only way to do it is you have to cancel the cancel culture.”

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“We’re gonna do what we always do. We’re gonna make fun of everybody because we’re equal opportunity offenders,” he continued.

“We have a recipe, we have a formula that you can’t mimic or copy. You could try, but it’s very specific. It’s how we grew up, and it’s how we see the world. It’s the household we were raised in with the sense of humor that we all were governed with, that we inherited from our mother.”

“We like to be fearless,” he continues. “Yet still do things with kid gloves to let people laugh at themselves.”

Scary Movie asset
Source: Paramount Pictures

What was your favorite moment from Scary Movie? If you haven’t seen it yet, will be be seated this weekend? Tell us down below!

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