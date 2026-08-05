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Caked Up Chlöe Bailey Stuns With Sun-Kissed Slays In Paradise

All Aboard The USS GYATT! Caked Up Chlöe Bailey Bawwwdies On A Boat In Latest Sun-Kissed Side Quest, Sizzles The Gram With Tropical Glazed Thirst Traps

Chlöe sets the gram ablaze (AGAIN) with more sun-kissed slays in paradise.

Published on August 5, 2026
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All aboard the USS GYATT!

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Caribbean Queen, Chlöe Bailey, continues to come for Ashanti’s Queen of Vacays crown after her latest sun-kissed slaycation where she served another viral series of tropical glazed thirst traps in paradise.

In her latest sizzling slaycation, Bailey can be seen soaking up sun while bawwwdying on a boat in a curve-caressing bathing suit with a stunning view in the horizon.

At this point, after several buzzy getaways, it’s clear Chlöe loves her some St. Lucia which she famously visits every year for Carnival.

“I can walk around with no makeup, I can walk around loving my body, I can go to the ocean, truly just pray to God and thank him for the blessings that I have,” she said in a cover interview with our family site HelloBeautiful

“And it reminds me that life isn’t all about what my career is,” she continued. “It’s not about outer validation but the inner peace. I just really wanted people to feel the peace and the love that this place has brought me, where it was able to open up my creative mind and my creative spirit to literally write my troubles away in paradise.”

This latest moment comes after the “Have Mercy” singer set the gram ablaze with her birthday caked up bawwwdy party on the gram which, understandably, sent social media into a frenzy.

The “Have Mercy” hottie stunned in a sexy series of cake-smeared photos with candles, sparklers, bold makeup, and a curve-caressing metallic bodysuit that elevated in the provocative photoshoot.

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“twenty ate!! here’s to eating down all year long!!! 😜🤩🥳 thank you God for life,” she captioned on the viral post that skyrocketed to over half a million likes.

Which exotic location should Chlöe visit next? Tell us down below and enjoy the social media hysteria over Chlöe’s latest tropical glazed thirst traps on the flip.

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